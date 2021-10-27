PAWTUCKET – City Council District 6 candidate Marlena Martins Stachowiak says she’s making educational opportunities for youth and teachers a top priority.
“Having gone through the local public school system, I understand that our teachers, students, and parents need our support to be successful,” said Martins Stachowiak in a release. “It is important to promote more parents and teach input on ways to move education forward in our city, and develop and execute detailed plans to combat residents from moving out of our city before children reach school age.”
“We have great teachers and faculty that work hard for our children,” she said. And as a city councilor, she would “ensure that we give them the resources that they need in order to best serve our youth, which creates a brighter future in Pawtucket.”
Martins Stachowiak said she supports the generational school upgrades that have been going on. She said she is fully committed to continue providing state-of-the-art facilities to all students.
Martins Stachowiak is the first in her family to graduate from college (associate’s from New England Institute of Technology and bachelor’s from Rhode Island College) after attending Nathanael Greene Elementary, Slater Jr. High, and Shea High School.
Martins Stachowiak lives in Fairlawn with her husband Brian and two adopted children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.