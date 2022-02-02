NORTH PROVIDENCE – With the town of North Providence set to invest significant additional money into its athletic fields, one local councilman is looking to set the ground rules for how and when the community facilities are to be used.
Town Councilor Mario Martone, at a Feb. 1 council meeting, was set to ask colleagues to send the topic of field use to the public services subcommittee he leads.
The town is set to invest “a good amount of money into at least some of its fields, maybe even more depending on” what is decided with American Rescue Plan Act spending, and it needs a strategy, complete with input from the School Department, Parks and Recreation Department, and recreation leagues, to centralize the process with one person overseeing the entire plan, he said.
Any plan should be designed to preserve the fields in the best way possible, he said, to make sure they’re not overused and that conflicts with scheduling are kept to a minimum.
“I don’t want to be in a situation where we spend $3 million on a new (high school football) field and in a couple years find out it wasn’t maintained and needs to be replaced,” he said.
The hope at the subcommittee level is to get all involved stakeholders together to come up with a plan, he said, saying the current process is a bit disorganized on who’s using what and when and who regulates field use.
“It just makes sense,” he said.
Parks and Recreation currently manages field use to some degree, he said, as do school officials at times, with a few people overlapping in what they’re doing.
“I don’t care if it’s the School Department or town,” he said.
Martone said his hope is that if there’s a resident or new league looking to use a field, including for recreation sports or charity events, they would “have somebody to contact instead of being directed in a million directions.”
In addition to new football and baseball facilities at North Providence High School, the town is also planning out future athletic/recreation field space at two properties it previously acquired for similar uses, including the Pate property on Ivan Street and the Coletti Farm property off Hamlin Street.
Also on Tuesday, Martone was planning to have the council send the topic of blighted and abandoned properties to the same subcommittee. Upkeep of properties was a topic he previously brought up, he said, but COVID put it on the back burner.
With responsive Building Inspector Mike Carnevale now departed, Martone said, he wants to make sure the town has a strategy in replacing him and the good work he did, and to ensure a robust plan for potentially implementing new measures to respond if properties aren’t being properly taken care of.
Martone said he gets frequent calls on run-down properties, and though they’re not always abandoned or fully blighted, there are situations of allowing them to become an eyesore. It’s nice to have a contact to give residents when they do ask about such situations, said Martone, and his expectation is that the town will take proper steps in replacing and building on what Carnevale brought to the table.
