NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town Councilor Mario Martone says he wants the council to revamp town noise ordinances to make the rules clearer to residents.
Martone, an attorney, said his goal isn’t to make the rules more restrictive, but to bring clarity on what is or isn’t allowed and “clean it up.”
He said he received a couple of calls over the summer from people complaining about noise from their neighbors, and police should be given a better manual for how they should respond if those complaints arise.
The ordinance is relatively clear on blasting music through a speaker, but has fewer answers on if 20 people are using their voices to create a lot of noise, he said.
“I don’t think that’s covered or should be covered,” he said, but it needs to be clear, so officials have the answers for residents.
Martone, assistant city solicitor in Providence who has been involved with various complaints about establishments there, was clear that he’s not looking for added language related to decibel levels, as “that ends up becoming a nightmare” to enforce.
He said he’s seen some ordinances that set standards based on number of feet away that noise can be heard from, and that makes more sense.
The town’s noise ordinance prohibits using radios, stereos, musical instruments, TVs or other noise-making devices in a way that unreasonably disturbs the peace, quiet and comfort of people nearby. Operation of those devices should not be audible from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. from a property line.
There is similar wording for using such devices in vehicles. A prima facie violation is any noise level exceeding the ambient base level at the property line of any property by more than five decibels, or if the noise is plainly audible within 50 feet of a building or vehicle.
On vehicles, “it shall be unlawful for any person to operate any motor-driven vehicle within the (town) in such a manner that a reasonable person of normal sensitiveness residing in the area is caused discomfort or annoyance. This section shall include screeching of tires, racing of motors and loud mufflers, but shall not be limited to the aforesaid.”
Several portions of the noise ordinance relate to noise that causes discomfort or annoyance to a “reasonable person of normal sensitiveness” living in the area of the noise.
It also, among other things, covers noises near schools, hospitals and churches.
“It shall be unlawful for any person to create any noise on any street, sidewalk or public place adjacent to any school, institution of learning or church while the same is in use or adjacent to any hospital, which noise unreasonably interferes with the workings of such institution or which disturbs or unduly annoys patients in the hospital, provided that conspicuous signs are displayed in such streets, sidewalks or public places indicating the presence of a school, church or hospital.”
On pet noise, the ordinance prohibits excessive noise across property lines, defining it as animal noises for more than 10 minutes straight or a dog barking intermittently for more than 30 minutes or more at any time of day or night.
Power tool use “in a distinct and loud manner as to unreasonably disturb the peace” is prohibited between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
