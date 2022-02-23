PAWTUCKET – Masking in local schools will be optional for students and faculty members starting March 5, after Gov. Dan McKee’s mask mandate ends on March 4.
Over the past two school committee meetings, members decided it was time for the decision of wearing a mask to be put in the hands of parents and individuals. The policy subcommittee brought the idea to the full committee on Feb. 15, and on Feb 17, the committee approved second passage stating that the new policy will make masks optional for the foreseeable future starting March 5, but will give Supt. Cheryl McWilliams the ability to make masks mandatory again if deemed necessary.
Committee members said they felt as though it was time for the parents to take back control in deciding what is best for their children.
They said that face coverings have been helpful in controlling spread for the past two years, but with the number of cases decreasing, it is time for a new policy to be made with the option for McWilliams to have the ability at any time to put the mask mandate back in place.
Committee member Kim Grant said that as a parent of a child in the schools, she will continue to have her daughter wear a face covering when she goes to school, but that she understands now is the time for others to have the option.
“My daughter will continue to wear her mask but when she goes to school unfortunately there are children due to their disabilities who cannot wear and are unable to be vaccinated,” Grant said. “Of course, like anything, we want to make sure the children and staff are safe but we do think at this time it is best for them to make the decisions for these children.”
Committee members reiterated that everyone should still be washing their hands and continuing to partake in the sanitization practices that have been enforced and taught to students throughout the past two years of the pandemic. In addition, the school district will continue following protocol on cleanliness and sanitizing.
“At some point, like with everything, we have to figure out how to live with this,” Grant said. “School districts and the government can’t make all the decisions on behalf of the children. It’s the responsibility of the parents to step in and do what they feel is best for their particular child.”
