CUMBERLAND – Cumberland schools will go to optional masking for all students, staff, and faculty starting at 5:01 p.m. on March 4 after Gov. Dan McKee’s mask mandate ends at 5 p.m. that day.
During a School Committee meeting last Thursday, Feb. 17, parents, students, local educators, and committee members spoke out against the mask mandate, followed by cheers from others in attendance. All who spoke during the public participation segment of the meeting were against the mask mandate.
Cumberland resident Jason Withrow said he believes parents know what is best for their children and that the choice of wearing masks in school should be placed in their hands.
“Our daughter who is in 3rd grade at Community School was very successful her first year of school and loved going to school and loved learning. That is sadly not the case anymore,” Withrow said. “She dreads going to school, she hates wearing the mask, she hates the social restrictions, she can’t sit with her friends.”
Cumberland resident Christine Manning said she believes the mask mandate in school needs to end because the masks students are forced to wear hold moisture and bacteria that is making the students sick with other illnesses and have been shown to be ineffective.
“This is something we are just going to have to live with, just like the flu and the common cold. No more tests, no more quarantine, no more social distancing, no more losing out on learning,” she said.
Daniela Duarte, owner of Empowering Minds, a mental health counseling center in Cumberland, said that since opening her own practice, she has seen an increase in children within Cumberland and from neighboring towns seeking help for their mental health, which she believes is partially due to wearing masks.
“When I came to the School Committee meeting in September, I spoke on the detriment of wearing masks to emotional regulation, social skills, working moods and mental health problems that were already pre-existing. I wish I could say any of that has improved but it hasn’t, it’s worsened,” Duarte said. “Try finding a bed for someone who is suicidal, call Bradley, call Butler, you can’t even find one in Mass.”
Jodi Lamagna, a teacher at McCourt Middle School, said that from a teacher’s perspective, she believes masks should be a choice due to their ineffectiveness and the negative change they have caused in students.
“I have worn a mask all year and all through COVID-19 and though I am vaccinated, though I am boosted, though I have worn a mask all through school I recently got COVID-19 and it was horrible and I was out for two weeks and very very sick and it does make me wonder how much protection that mask afforded me,” Lamagna said. “I do see a tremendous change in kids, I just see so many kids struggling, in such a massive overwhelming quantity.”
Supt. Philip Thornton said Cumberland schools are currently under the governor’s guidelines for wearing a mask during school until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 4. Thornton recommended that the school board make masks optional starting Monday, March 7, with the option to reinstate them if necessary.
“As everyone said tonight, we have been through a great deal throughout the last two years, but I do think at this point we can look at choice and go into the ‘endemic’ mode in schools,” Thornton said. “Going back to regular lunches, planning for proms, all those school things we are used to seeing in schools pre-pandemic.”
Committee member Amy Rogalski said she supported Thornton’s recommendation and is very comfortable now with people not wearing masks. She also said that she wanted those who will continue to wear a mask to feel supported.
Committee member Denis Collins asked Thornton if there is a benchmark for the numbers where the district may go back to wearing masks. Thornton said that as of right now he would not be setting benchmarks or flipping from masking to non-masking every other week.
“That’s the fear I think some people have. I think it’s imperative after what these kids have been through to have consistency,” Collins said. “We are heading into the third year of the pandemic and we must begin to look to the future and get things as close to normal as possible.”
Collins said he is worried about the time it will take for students to recover from the academic regression as well as the mental and emotional toll the pandemic has taken.
“We are staring down the barrel of a mental health crisis, and if you don’t see it, you haven’t been paying attention,” Collins said. “We have to stop living in fear and start looking forward and advocating for our neighbors who are at their breaking point. Making masks optional is a step in the right direction.”
Committee member Keri Smith said that with the governor’s mandate ending at 5 p.m. she wanted the start time for non-masking to be 5:01 p.m. on March 4 so that anyone still in the school after 5 p.m. that day, such as faculty or custodial staff, will not have to wear the mask a minute longer than necessary. Members agreed that no one should have to wait a second longer to stop wearing masks if they so choose. The committee voted on the amended motion and the motion passed unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.