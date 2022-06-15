NORTH PROVIDENCE – Moving central offices of the North Providence School Department from their current location at 2240 Mineral Spring Ave. to the former Masonic temple at 2121 Smith St. won’t work for multiple reasons, says School Committee Chairman Frank Pallotta.
Pallotta told the Town Council and Mayor Charles Lombardi last week that purchasing the building on the Centredale Bypass for $650,000 and investing into upgrades for a school headquarters wouldn’t qualify for reimbursement from the state of at least 60 percent.
At the June 7 meeting, Lombardi and council members noted the low asking price for the property in saying it’s still an appealing purchase for the town, whether or not the School Department moves there or not.
Pallotta said he supports the idea of giving up the current school administration headquarters to demolish it and create more parking in Centredale, but prefers the idea of building new central administration offices as part of a larger project that would bring big reimbursements. A project at the Masonic temple wouldn’t qualify for reimbursements because it wouldn’t be connected to another building or to a larger project.
In addition to the financial considerations, said Pallotta, there is also concern that the property at 2121 Smith St. is in a busy and cluttered area that wouldn’t be safe for district staff or families to come to.
School officials are now researching the idea of building new central administrative offices either at North Providence High School “and/or” Ricci Middle School. Pallotta said the work could be done as part of a larger school improvement project, estimated at $25 million, which would include renovations to three remaining older elementary schools, at about $6 million apiece. With reimbursements of 60 percent, this project would cost the town only $10 million, said Pallotta, and incentives could bring reimbursement to 70 percent.
“That’s a good deal,” he said of the baseline number.
Prior to Pallotta speaking at the June 7 council meeting, Mayor Charles Lombardi told council members that whether or not the Masonic temple is an option, the town needs the School Department property.
“We need that property for parking one way or another,” he said. “They need to move because we need that area for parking.”
The mayor said he also supports purchasing the Masonic temple building whether or not it is used for school offices, a sentiment echoed by Centredale business owner Shane Piche, who told council it makes a lot of sense to bring the property under town control. Similar to Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, he said he could envision a sort of “Rhodes on the Woonasquatucket.” Camp Meehan/Notte Park is basically booked all the time now for events, he said, and this would open up new opportunities to bring life to Centredale. There might even be grant opportunities due to the history of the property, he noted.
Lombardi said Pallotta’s news that the district hired an architect to reassess all local schools came as a surprise. Pallotta said he’d only learned much of the information that day, and would be meeting again with experts to get more details on what it would take to get a larger project done.
According to Pallotta, a plan would have to be submitted by late August or early September, and if all elected leaders decide this is the best path forward after school officials put a more concrete package together including drawings and financial figures, with renovations of Whelan, Greystone, and Centredale Schools included, the district would be “all set for a long time to come” with its facilities.
Pallotta said that new central administrative offices could be built at the back of North Providence High School, and that building could include a lower storage level for equipment related to the athletic facilities being redone nearby.
Councilor Ron Baccala asked Pallotta whether the current school administration offices are maxed out on space, and Pallotta said that they are and that any new offices would have to be a minimum of the same 9,200 square feet.
The 8,600-square-foot Masonic temple property is being offered to the town for $650,000.
The council ended up continuing the matter of whether to purchase the Masonic temple building to its next meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.