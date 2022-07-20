Massud & Son Floor Covering
From left: Paul Massud; Karissa Massud and her father Joe Massud; Alex Massud, and his father and brother Michael Jr. and Austin Massud, in the Massud & Sons Floor Covering store showroom at 772 Dexter St. in Central Falls.

 Breeze photo by Zack DeLuca

CENTRAL FALLS – After 50 years in business, Massud & Sons Floor Covering, Inc. in Central Falls attributes their success to a love of the job, and dedicated customer service.

After forging a career as a painter and wallpaper contractor, Michael Massud Sr. took a leap of faith on May 31, 1972 when he opened the doors of his flooring business at 772 Dexter St. in Central Falls. After his death in 2006, his sons Joe, Paul, and Michael Jr. have continued to helm the business as co-owners. The three brothers each grew up working in the store with their father, and now their own children put in hours working summer jobs alongside them.

