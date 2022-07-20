CENTRAL FALLS – After 50 years in business, Massud & Sons Floor Covering, Inc. in Central Falls attributes their success to a love of the job, and dedicated customer service.
After forging a career as a painter and wallpaper contractor, Michael Massud Sr. took a leap of faith on May 31, 1972 when he opened the doors of his flooring business at 772 Dexter St. in Central Falls. After his death in 2006, his sons Joe, Paul, and Michael Jr. have continued to helm the business as co-owners. The three brothers each grew up working in the store with their father, and now their own children put in hours working summer jobs alongside them.
“My dad started here, opened up here, took a chance here,” Paul said, speaking to The Breeze last week.
The business may retain its address on Dexter St., but the showroom has evolved over the decades. They have grown to about 6,000 square feet, not including the 5,000 square-foot warehouse up the road. Paul said they have about 20 full and part-time employees.
Oldest brother Joe started working alongside his father when he was just 7 years old. His father worked long hours to build his carpet store and Joe, and later his brothers, wanted to spend some time with dad. So Joe picked up a broom or did whatever else dad wanted, and he became known to a lot of the customers.
As they grew up, Paul and Mike began to learn the business, too. While their own kids have not expressed much interest in taking over one day, Paul said he knew from a young age that he wanted to follow in his own father’s footsteps one day.
“It was the family business, and we liked doing it,” Paul said. “It’s the old saying – find something you love to do and you never feel like you work – that’s how my brothers and I feel. We grew up into it.”
The brothers still work at the store six days a week. Their mother and the founder’s widow, Elizabeth, still stops in almost every day to visit her children and grandchildren while they work.
“We’ve always looked at it as we got older as having a great opportunity to work for ourselves, and really make this into something that we wanted to,” Paul said. “It’s something my father started, and to my brothers and I, it’s very important that we keep it going for all the dreams he had for it.”
“We just run it like my father would’ve run it – with old school values,” Joe said. “It’s long hours, and good customer service.”
The business services clients across Rhode Island, and most of Massachusetts. Oldest brother Joe attributes their established success to dedicated service, and long-hours with plenty of hard work. Business also saw a boost in clients amid the COVID-19 pandemic with customers looking for renovations either for a sale or to improve their home now that they weren’t in the office.
“Basements became gyms, extra bedrooms became home offices,” Paul said. “For us, it just skyrocketed.”
Even before the pandemic, the business sustained for 50 years through enthusiastic word-of-mouth referrals. What separates them from most flooring companies, Joe said, is repeat business and these referrals from happy customers whose projects were completed on time and on cost. Some referrals are even generational, with customers remembering work done on their parents’ and family homes.
Massud & Sons sells a wide variety of carpeting and styles, handles all flooring needs with hardwoods and laminate flooring, ceramic tile, vinyl, cork, area rugs, and runners, and refinishes wood floors. The business offers in-house, free estimates for projects. After many years, Michael Jr. said he still enjoys working as a family, meeting new customers, and helping them bring their home renovation vision to life.
To celebrate their 50th anniversary, Massud & Sons Floor Covering is honoring sales through the calendar year that began in May, on the true anniversary of the business. To learn more about the business, visit massudflooring.com.
