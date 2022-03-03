SMITHFIELD – The School Committee voted Monday to add a math interventionist to share duties at LaPerche and Pleasant View Elementary Schools in the 2022-2023 budget, bringing the total cost to $41 million.
The last-minute change was made when Supt. Judy Paolucci expressed concerns about the budget, including the continued need for a math interventionist for the elementary schools. While Old County Road Elementary School has an interventionist, Pleasant View and LaPerche do not. She said the need has always been expressed.
Paolucci presented the budget to the School Committee for final approval with new savings found from the health insurance provider dropping by 2 percent, initially bringing the proposed increase down to .94 percent from 1.42 percent.
School Committee member Richard Iannitelli then said he saw the decrease in appropriation as an opportunity to add the needed math interventionist to the elementary schools. He said the timing is right, when next year the district could be facing cuts.
The committee agreed, unanimously agreeing to add the specialist.
“This is a great move we just made, it will help us so much more,” said Chairwoman Virginia Harnois.
Paolucci and Director of Financial Operations Ariana Spicola then presented the budget to the School Committee for a final approval which, including the additional teacher, now means a 1.32 percent increase in town appropriation and a 2.12 percent increase in the overall budget.
The total approved budget, before going to the Town Council for approval and possible adjustment, is $41,350,000, with a total in town appropriation of $33,282,222.
The budget reflects the $125,200 increase for a math interventionist, including benefits and retirement.
Paolucci said the budget was created without a large increase or pulling from fund balance due to an increase in state aid, grants and town appropriation.
State aid increased nearly $629,000 to $7.4 million, Paolucci said, amounting to a 9 percent increase. She anticipates the total to vary by about $50,000, though she said she felt it would increase. Paolucci warned the School Committee that state aid will most likely not be as high next year.
Areas of increase in the 2022-2023 budget from the 2021-2022 budget include an increase in salaries by $358,118, employee benefits by $192,703, maintenance by $132,781, and special education transportation by $123,464.
Paolucci said the 2022-2023 budget decreased from last year in special education non-salary transportation by $13,460 and pupil use technology by $98,706. She explained that the district is securing a grant that will pay for technology. Miscellaneous revenues decreased by $70,000, to $607,179.
Other concerns expressed by Paolucci included the district’s long list of capital needs while beginning making payments on the elementary school bond, the need for an auxiliary services person to handle bus routes and food services, greater focus in math at elementary schools, changes in state aid and other variable funding.
Paolucci said an auxiliary service person could investigate bus routes to find savings. At nearly $90,000 per bus, she said transportation savings are big.
“If we don’t have a person, we potentially might be spending more money in the long run,” she said.
