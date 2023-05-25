CUMBERLAND – Dean Matt is on a mission, traveling to 48 states in 48 days to play 48 rounds of pickleball, and he isn’t stopping until he reaches his goal.
On Monday Matt played against The Rhode Show hosts Brendan Kirby and Will Gilbert at Fore Court Racquet and Fitness Club in Cumberland.
While he lost that match to Kirby and partner Kurt Lampke, Matt, who was paired with Gilbert, was still happy with the match.
“It’s not so much about the score, it’s really just about getting to play the game and connecting with other people,” he said.
Matt does his share of connecting with others thanks to the game. He met Lampke in Indianapolis and invited him to Rhode Island with him to play against The Rhode Show hosts, since Lampke had never been to New England.
Rhode Island is the 39th state that Matt has played in and he expects to complete his circuit by tomorrow, May 26, in every state except for Hawaii and Alaska. His next stop after Rhode Island was Danbury, Connecticut.
Matt is a pilot by trade who started playing pickleball in Florida during the last two years since moving there. He decided to start his pickleball challenge as a way to make it into the Guinness Book of World Records, but that plan changed when his partner for the challenge had to back out of it.
“I do not believe that Guinness will recognize my attempt as an official Guinness world record attempt, and so we are no longer promoting this as an official GWR attempt,” he said. “Instead, I am promoting this as just as a world record attempt (with no endorsement by Guinness).”
Matt describes pickleball as a cross between badminton, ping-pong and tennis played with a wiffleball and on a court that is a third of the size of a tennis court.
Sandy Scott, manager at Fore Court, considers pickleball the fastest growing sport in the U.S .and says it draws some of its rules from other games. Scott sees about 100 people per week playing pickleball at his facility.
“It’s great exposure, something different and a great way to look at pickleball as an up-and-coming sport,” Scott said.
Matt said his favorite part about the challenge is that each stop has a different story.
“When I was in Lake Zurich, Ill, a local entrepreneur donated to three charities at the event and many folks came out to see us play the local mayor,” he said.
On the other hand, he said he finds exhaustion to be the biggest challenge.
“Some of the challenges have been that the days are jam-packed and I was not counting on being as tired as I am,” he said.
While there are no prizes for participating, Matt has been able to raise money for the Special Olympics and other charities.
“We’re excited he chose us to come here, out of all of Rhode Island,” said Dave Morin, owner of Fore Court. “With pickleball being fastest-growing sport in America, it’s taking off very well.”
