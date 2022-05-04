NORTH PROVIDENCE – A car show organized by North Providence High School students Bryce DePalma and Julian Abed for their senior project was such a success, said Mayor Charles Lombardi, that he wants to host a similar event at the Meehan Overlook at Notte Park every year.
Mentor Sara Hurley was a huge part of the project being successful, said the students.
Lombardi said he couldn’t believe the strong turnout on what ended up being a beautiful day for the event, saying he heard nothing but rave reviews as people enjoyed themselves and checked out the cars on display. The mayor and others said DePalma and Abed did an amazing job organizing a world-class event.
Funds raised from the project went to the Sargent Rehabilitation Center in Warwick and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
The event was supported by North Providence-based Compass IT Compliance and the Audrain Automobile Museum in Newport.
