WOONSOCKET – Sworn in to a standing ovation at the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center on Tuesday, returning Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who was previously removed from office by the City Council, said the event marked a new day in the city, one where officials will work together as one for the good of the people.

Baldelli-Hunt listed some of her accomplishments since she became mayor in 2013, including efforts to clean up local eyesores, improve public safety, and turn streetlights back on. She said she fulfilled every promise from 2013, and she continues to do that through each election as she keeps her character and respect.

In a city of about 43k people, i wouldn't brag about 'the people speaking' when you only received about 1/4 of that amount in votes...

