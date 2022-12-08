The City Council held a brief organizational meeting after the inauguration ceremony. From left, Brian J. Thompson, Scott McGee, Valerie Gonzalez, Christina Harmon, Christopher A. Beauchamp, David M. Soucy, Garrett S. Mancieri and John F. Ward.
WOONSOCKET – Sworn in to a standing ovation at the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center on Tuesday, returning Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who was previously removed from office by the City Council, said the event marked a new day in the city, one where officials will work together as one for the good of the people.
Baldelli-Hunt listed some of her accomplishments since she became mayor in 2013, including efforts to clean up local eyesores, improve public safety, and turn streetlights back on. She said she fulfilled every promise from 2013, and she continues to do that through each election as she keeps her character and respect.
“Now it’s 2022, things are a bit different. Actually, they’re reversed. You spoke, and it was heard, loud and clear on Nov. 8. You put a mandate forward and you were paying attention,” she said.
“You wanted different leadership and you wanted both branches of government working for you in harmony and bringing forward projects that you wanted,” she added.
Baldelli-Hunt was sworn in for her fifth consecutive term on Tuesday, alongside members of the new council and school board.
The history of the world’s largest collection of fresco paintings above everyone’s heads on Tuesday was noted by Benjamin Shatraw, son of Fire Chief Paul Shatraw who lost his bid as a member of the mayor’s team for council, during the ceremony. Sam Hunt, son of the mayor, acted as master of ceremonies.
Baldelli-Hunt returns to her position exactly two months to the day after the council voted to remove her from office. Three of the five council members who supported removing her lost their seats, while a fourth, John Ward, narrowly retained his. Denise Sierra, who filed the complaint against the mayor, chose not to run.
New Councilors Brian Thompson, Garrett Mancieri, Chris Beauchamp, and Scott McGee, as well as incumbents Valerie Gonzalez and David Soucy were also sworn in Tuesday along with Ward. All five members of the School Committee also kept their seats and took the oath of office again, including Chairman Paul Bourget, Lynn Kapiskas, Alan Leclaire, Donald Burke, and Amie Costa.
“I’m looking forward to having civil meetings with respectful people, moving forward projects that have been held up for what I feel has been for no good reason, and to actually do the work of the people, which is what I know people want,” Baldelli-Hunt told The Breeze after Tuesday’s event. “Let’s get the job done.”
During her inaugural address, Baldelli-Hunt thanked her original team from when she first ran for mayor back in 2013, also thanking Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino, who she referred to as “her best friend.” She also thanked her family.
“Thank you to each and every one of you who started this journey with me in 2013. All of you here, you are all a special part of my life and I truly appreciate the support you’ve given me repeatedly and time and time again,” she said.
Baldelli-Hunt put multiple resolutions on the agenda for the post-inauguration meeting of the council, including the proposed sale of excess gravel from the site of the proposed recreational complex at Cass Park and establishment of a Charter Review Commission.
All resolutions were passed, including approving the appointment of the law firm of Lepizzera & Laprocina, re-appointing Howard Portney as probate judge, re-appointing Thomas Dickinson as municipal court judge, and re-appointing Lloyd Gariepy as alternate municipal court judge.
The mayor told the crowd she added the resolutions creating a Charter Review Commission after hearing from residents during election season, saying the resolution wasn’t necessary but “symbolic in nature.”
“...And to make certain that no other mayor of this city can ever be removed from office by five people when thousands of residents have chosen who they want to lead, so your voices will never be silenced, and your vote will never be stripped again,” she said.
During the organizational meeting, returning Councilor Beauchamp was chosen as council president, while Gonzalez was voted as vice president.
Other guests at the inauguration included Mayor Charles Lombardi of North Providence and Gov. Dan McKee with the election certificates. Former Mayor Charles Baldelli, Baldelli-Hunt’s uncle, was also in attendance. RISE Prep Mayoral Academy students and The Good Living Band provided entertainment throughout the ceremony.
“I’m looking forward to getting things done,” Beauchamp told The Breeze after the ceremony. Gonzalez told The Breeze she was very excited about a fresh start, saying there were “many great things on the agenda.”
In a city of about 43k people, i wouldn't brag about 'the people speaking' when you only received about 1/4 of that amount in votes...
