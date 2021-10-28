CUMBERLAND – There are plenty of funding sources available to the town as officials look to complete larger improvement projects at Diamond Hill Park, including the long awaited replacement of the ski lodge, says Mayor Jeff Mutter.
As the building committee for the park got started with its work last week, Mutter told Town Council members that plenty of money is available, but they’ll have to prioritize how it’s spent.
Of $5 million previously approved by voters in open space funding, only $2 million has been spent, Mutter told the council, and there is also $965,000 remaining of $1 million previously designated for the park, among other funding sources. He said there is $500,000 from monetizing cell tower leases and $1.7 million in a special revenue fund intended for the park.
“Effectively they’re going to need to know what their funding is,” Mutter told the council of the building committee’s upcoming efforts to effectively plan improvements.
If the remaining $3 million in open space money is used, he said, with the council’s legislative approval the only hurdle to overcome, the town would then need to start paying it back, so it will be up to the council to decide how to prioritize spending. There are a number of other projects on tap as well, including restoration of Valley Falls Heritage Park.
Continuing a trend of a series of updates to the park off Diamond Hill Road, workers are nearing completion on new trailhead restrooms at the park, installation of a new multi-use athletic field is progressing, and work to dredge the park’s man-made pond as a step toward turning it into a reflection pond is ongoing. The pond “has never looked better” in the last 10 to 15 years, said Mutter.
As officials consider how to appropriate funds, they might want to consider that a community survey showed the ski lodge replacement to be the top priority, Mutter told the council at its Oct. 20 meeting. If that building is constructed and the parking lot repaved along with other improvements, everyone will “feel pretty good about what we’ve accomplished there,” he said, “making the park what it could be and should be.” He said he expects to have a resolution to the council in November on appropriating special revenue funds toward the park, a step toward the council providing direction on the future of the park.
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu said it’s important to understand the scope and scale of what the project is going to be. Over the years, projects have been shorted because they weren’t scoped correctly, she said.
Council President Mike Kinch noted that final costs for the work will largely be determined by the specifications of the project going forward, whether the ski lodge replacement is a similar open hall to what it is now or something fancier. The building committee will determine many of those details, he said.
