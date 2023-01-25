NORTH PROVIDENCE – While not completely closing the door on the idea of adding more affordable housing in North Providence, Mayor Charles Lombardi says the town has few options when it comes to creating more with the town “99 percent developed.”
Lombardi was responding to a Breeze inquiry related to a letter to the Breeze this week from former House District 55 challenger Clara Hardy, who is calling on the mayor to get creative in terms of developing more affordable housing.
Her suggestions include instituting more mixed-use zoning to promote development of housing along Mineral Spring Avenue, potentially having them above first-floor businesses.
According to the 2022 HousingWorks RI factbook, North Providence is at 6.57 percent low and moderate-income housing, well below the 10 percent goal set by the state.
There are a number of bills being discussed this year at the General Assembly that would take away some of the authority from local communities when it comes to zoning on such matters, and Lombardi, who is president of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, opposes what he calls those “broad-brush” law changes.
Hardy said she met Lombardi at a Jan. 10 meeting on the town’s comprehensive plan, enjoying the discussion on where the town is heading. She said she agrees with Lombardi on some of the things he’s done for the town, including preserving green space at Camp Meehan and saving it from condo developers, a move that was especially important because the town is 99 percent developed. She also praised him for development of Encompass Park for children of all abilities to enjoy in Marieville.
Hardy mentioned that before they left the meeting, Lombardi asked her how she would build more affordable housing in town with most of it developed, a response to her comments about Mineral Spring Avenue being overdeveloped “with too many duplicate type businesses.”
Municipalities need to work with the state on better zoning and planning ordinances, said Hardy. Mineral Spring is zoned for commercial use, but most of the businesses are duplicates, such as Dunkin’, nail salons and fast food restaurants.
“It is basically a strip mall,” she wrote. “We need mixed-use zoning to have a scattering of low-income affordable housing, that can possibly be above ground-level businesses. We need to build up instead of out.”
She called for more of a downtown feel in North Providence, where people can easily connect to businesses by walking or riding their bicycle, potentially including a more concentrated business area that doesn’t produce such urban sprawl.
Lombardi said this week that his response to Hardy on the duplicate businesses was simple: He’s not going to go to the owners of private businesses and tell them that they are duplicating an existing offering, and telling them to knock down their building to make way for housing.
He said he understands there’s a housing situation and a need to do something about it, but the town can’t just allow housing to be built anywhere and not worry about parking.
As for her suggestion on more ground-floor businesses with housing above them, the mayor said it depends where and what businesses would be on the first floor.
“Then it becomes a little complicated,” he said. “We can look into that. We may have some buildings in town that both businesses and housing could enjoy the use,” but he said he’s not going to tell people what they must do.
Lombardi said he doesn’t believe anyone would be looking to create more housing on Mineral Spring Avenue, which he noted is top three among non-highway state roads for most vehicle traffic in the state. That level of traffic is why so many businesses want to open here, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.