CUMBERLAND – The town’s old police station, now closed for the past four years, has been vacant and deteriorating since, with no firm plans to this point on what it might be utilized for in the future.
With the exception of some filming in 2021 for “Federal Hill the Beginning,” exploring the life of the man that the former John J. Partington Public Safety Building at 1380 Diamond Hill Road was named for, the building itself has received little use.
Mayor Jeff Mutter and other officials did a walk-through of the old building on Monday, assessing its general condition as they begin formulating plans for its future.
Cumberland doesn’t do a good enough job maintaining its old buildings, said Mutter, as seen with the Amaral Building next to Town Hall that sat empty for decades before the current initiative to turn it into a community center. He said it’s important to avoid having that happen again with this structure.
The John J. Partington Public Safety Complex opened across the street at 1370 Diamond Hill Road in 2019, and Chief Matthew Benson has indicated that his department is now using the parking lot at the old building for increased capacity.
Mutter said the town could pursue a potential sale of the property or reimagine it as something else, but the first order of business is getting its issues fixed, including a pipe problem and deteriorated roof.
“It’s not bad, but there’s a lot of remnants of other stuff in there,” he said. “It’s been a few years, if you don’t do anything you’re just really asking for more trouble,” he said. “There’s no immediate use right now, but I do think we need to do something to maintain the structure.”
Mutter said they’re going to get an assessment done on the building and see what might make sense, but it appears that the structure is solid for a rehabilitation.
One idea that could make sense is to convert the plentiful office space in the building into new town offices for certain departments, said Mutter, almost like a second Town Hall. There’s definite cohesion and “ease of business” between building, planning, public works and fire services, he said, and he could see that as a great fit here if the cost isn’t too prohibitive.
“There’s some symmetry that could make sense,” he said. “But where does it fit in the overall plan and vision of the town?” That’s a conversation we need to have with the council, the community and button up whatever the issues are in the building.”
He added that there’s some “spatial pressure” within current Town Hall, particularly related to keeping of records.
Entering the old building after getting so accustomed to the new one serves as quite a shock, added the mayor. The town definitely struggles with cohesive operations between departments at times, said Mutter, and this could help with that. It would be important to make sure people aren’t forced to travel back and forth between buildings to get their business done, he said, but that task seems manageable. Much of what those departments do is tied in electronically with the clerk’s office, he said, with permitting and other tasks.
Mutter said he’s become convinced that when Cumberland builds a new building, officials need to include within that initiative a plan for what to do with the old building, rather than just “build across the street and forget about it.”
“It turns into a bigger project than it could have been,” he said.
