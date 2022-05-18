NORTH PROVIDENCE – Work on a new ADA-accessible playground in Marieville should start in about the next week, said Mayor Charles Lombardi, and be completed within two months.
The mayor had said for a story in March that he expected work to commence within a month on the $346,000 playground, which he says will be one of the only such playgrounds in the area and among the best.
Giving an update on the separate Tri-Community Animal Shelter on Smithfield Road Sunday, Lombardi said the concrete for the foundation was poured last week, and he expected the forms to be stripped early this week in preparation for the start of constructing the actual building.
On the ADA playground, Lombardi said Public Works Director Bernie Salvatore will first move cement barriers in to block roads off, and he expects to have a shovel ceremony sometime soon.
O’Brien and Sons is the company behind the project, and will be working with another company on actual installation of various sections, at a cost of nearly $30,000, said Lombardi.
Town workers will finish up the job as is their practice, he said, but he wanted actual installation to be done by the experts.
In March, Lombardi explained delays on the playground to that point as being related to trying to do more of the work in house.
He said this week that while timelines for various projects might not be what everyone is hoping for, the projects do end up getting done in the most cost-effective way possible on behalf of taxpayers.
The Town Council last October transferred $200,000 more to the playground project after it became clear that making it a true handicap-accessible playground would cost a lot more.
The playground is planned for a former National Grid property on June Street that the town previously purchased with a group of other properties.
