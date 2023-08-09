NORTH PROVIDENCE – A change.org petition urging officials to repair the town’s pool and fitness center easily bested its initial goal of 1,000 signatures on Sunday, and was approaching a new goal of 1,500 as of press time.

Asked about the petition Monday, Mayor Charles Lombardi said he hadn’t heard about it, but he has decided that the best course of action is to repair and reopen, not shutter or repurpose, the facility at 1810 Mineral Spring Ave.

Tags

(1) comment

Lizp
Lizp

More marketing needs to be done! Why do we have an athletic director and recreation department director? Where are they to promote and market the pool and fitness center?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.