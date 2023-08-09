NORTH PROVIDENCE – A change.org petition urging officials to repair the town’s pool and fitness center easily bested its initial goal of 1,000 signatures on Sunday, and was approaching a new goal of 1,500 as of press time.
Asked about the petition Monday, Mayor Charles Lombardi said he hadn’t heard about it, but he has decided that the best course of action is to repair and reopen, not shutter or repurpose, the facility at 1810 Mineral Spring Ave.
Resident Sydney Willis created the petition on Aug. 3, stating that residents “urgently request the repair and restoration” of the center, “which was tragically damaged by a chlorine gas explosion.”
“This facility has been a vital asset to our community, providing numerous benefits to residents of all ages and abilities,” it states. “The North Providence Pool and Fitness Center has been a cherished part of our community for years, offering a safe and accessible place for recreational and fitness activities.”
A closed center means limited options for residents to engage in physical activity that is essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Willis added. Its absence would deprive citizens of a valuable form of exercise and impact North Providence’s overall well-being.
A fully functioning fitness center complements the swimming facility by offering a variety of exercise options and equipment.
“In addition to the numerous health benefits, the North Providence Pool and Fitness Center has been a center of social interaction and community engagement,” she added. “It fosters a sense of belonging, bringing residents together in pursuit of shared goals and interests.”
The Breeze reported last week on an underground explosion blamed on a buildup of chlorine gas that caused damage to the building and effectively closed it.
Town Council President Dino Autiello said this week that he would like to see the facility repaired and reopened, as long as the cost isn’t too prohibitive. He said he continues to believe that the facility isn’t marketed well enough, and that the town should do more to let people know it’s there.
Lombardi, who for years has bemoaned low attendance and the high cost of running the facility, said Monday that he ultimately decided over the last few days that the facility should be maintained.
“The more I think about it, I don’t think it’s the right thing to do,” he said of the idea of closing it.
The facility has been here for a long time, and he doesn’t believe there’s a better use for it other than people utilizing it for exercise and recreation, making the considerable cost of maintaining it worthwhile, said Lombardi. It is too small for an ice rink or youth center, he said, and pickleball and basketball also don’t seem feasible.
“I think it’s probably the right thing to clean it up, fix what needs to be fixed, and reopen it as soon as possible,” he said.
Lombardi added that the Rhode Island Department of Health has now gotten involved with discussions on decisions related to revamping and reopening the facility. With so many agencies involved, he said, they can’t just make a decision on when to reopen it.
Officials are waiting on investigators to complete their work, said the mayor, and representatives from the town’s insurance company were expected back on site early this week. He said it’s important for the town to dot all of its I’s and cross it’s T’s before planning for rehabilitation.
The Breeze reported in March that the town was looking to create more of a YMCA feel at the pool and fitness center, opening up more opportunities to residents within the facility.
Lombardi said it remains the “biggest-kept secret in the town,” and it remains frustrating that more people don’t use it. He disagreed that the town hasn’t done much to market it, saying they’re regularly running promotions to get people inside and outside of the town to sign up as members.
When something such as this happens, everyone suddenly cares much more about a place, said the mayor, and he’s hoping that now translates to increased membership.
(1) comment
More marketing needs to be done! Why do we have an athletic director and recreation department director? Where are they to promote and market the pool and fitness center?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.