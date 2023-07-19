NORTH PROVIDENCE – This town still has more than two-thirds of its American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government available to spend, says Mayor Charles Lombardi, and plenty of initiatives to consider spending it on.
Asked if he’ll support Council President Dino Autiello’s recent renewed push to use a portion of the money for development of a new recreation center with athletic facilities, Lombardi said he has no problem with that idea, but he still wants to hear from supporters where such a facility should be located and would fit.
The town so far has spent less than $3 million of its $9.77 million in ARPA funds.
Lombardi said he also believes it’s time to freshen up the Marieville end of town with a streetscape project in answer to complaints there, saying they’ve met with an engineering firm to see about costs for improvements to lighting, sidewalks and other upgrades. The area previously received streetscape improvements, he said, but now needs attention again.
As for the recreation center, Lombardi said one limitation on where to place it is whether it would be accepted in certain areas. Though it would fit at the Coletti Farm property the town acquired and where recreation fields are planned, he said he can’t see how it would be welcomed there.
This is another situation where the town is “99 percent developed” without a lot of options for where to place such a facility, said Lombardi.
Asked about the former Pate Construction property, also acquired by the town, he said it could work, but they’ve been meeting with groups about development of an all-purpose field and amenities such as pickleball courts.
“I’m open to discussion,” he said.
Asked about the High Service Avenue side of Stephen Olney Park, which generally doesn’t get a lot of activity, Lombardi said that “anything’s a possibility” and he would “love to take a look at that” if it would work, but certain areas have water issues that may present a challenge.
“I’m more than interested if we can identify the right location,” he told The Breeze.
With anything the town invests in with its ARPA funds, Lombardi said he wants to make sure it’s not going to cost taxpayers yearly. A community recreation center that could be rented out would fit that bill, as Autiello has emphasized, he said.
According to Finance Director Maria Vallee, the town has $9.77 million in total ARPA funds available, with $2,968,085 committed. Total funds still available add up to $6.8 million, she said.
Here is a summary of the funding spent to date, according to Vallee:
• Park renovations — $2,348,855 (Olney Park/ Lee Romano Field/Evans Park)
