Alma Morin, of North Smithfield, left, and Marilyn Briggs, of Woonsocket, enjoy a game of cornhole at the Elks Club on Social Street in Woonsocket. The game is part of Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s Health and Wellness Program for Seniors 55 and over. Both Alma and Marilyn say they love the exercise and the chance to make friends.
WOONSOCKET — Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s Health and Wellness Club has been a perfect way for seniors to get exercise and socialize, say members.
The city introduced the club for residents ages 55 and older nearly two years ago. Since then, the club has grown with hopes of more joining.
The club includes walking, cornhole, and the use of exercise bands, all happening at World War II Memorial Park and Bouley Field during the summer, and at the Elks Lodge during the winter.
Baldelli-Hunt said it started off with just a few people down at the park and evolved into a band exercise with Coach Jack Paskanik, a retired Woonsocket Fire Department deputy chief. When the club was faced with not participating in activities during the winter, Baldelli-Hunt called the Elks Lodge to see if they could arrange something.
“It’s been working out incredibly, I think,” she said. “I feel that I can be comfortable and reassured that I put a program in place, and I have two people leading it where I know they’re always going to do the best jobs.”
Coach George Briggs, who also lead the program, said it’s frustrating to visit the high-rises with Baldelli-Hunt to bring awareness to the club, and have people still not show up. He said he wants more residents to become involved.
He said seniors need to get out of their routines and do something other than watch TV.
“Organizations like this are perfect for the city,” he said.
The club is free for Woonsocket residents and funded through the city by grants from the Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging and Citizens Bank’s Growing Communities initiative, administered by the Rhode Island Local Initiative Support Corporation.
Paskanik, who is a trained strength and conditioning specialist, said around a year ago when he first started he had gotten his hip replaced, but because of his love for helping people and working out, this has become a passion for him.
Paskanik and Briggs also receive help from Bob Meo.
Class is held three times per week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. Briggs can be reached at 401-766-4908 to answer questions regarding the walking club and other activities.
