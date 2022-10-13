WOONSOCKET – The City Council’s vote to remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office last week has created unprecedented political dynamics leading up to election day in Woonsocket: An ousted former mayor who’s all but assured of getting back into office on Nov. 8 running an all-out campaign to see those who removed her also voted out of their own seats in government.

Those council members say they were forced into taking action they never should have had to take due to the mayor’s ignoring of city law and the legal mandates given by the council.

(1) comment

James Peters
James Peters

Meanwhile.... no talk about the massive tax increases multi-family suckers recieved in the last budget. Looks like Dan Gendron's statement that this would not "fall on deaf ears" was a lie.

Vote them all out!!!!

