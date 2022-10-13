WOONSOCKET – The City Council’s vote to remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office last week has created unprecedented political dynamics leading up to election day in Woonsocket: An ousted former mayor who’s all but assured of getting back into office on Nov. 8 running an all-out campaign to see those who removed her also voted out of their own seats in government.
Those council members say they were forced into taking action they never should have had to take due to the mayor’s ignoring of city law and the legal mandates given by the council.
Last week’s 3-2 vote by the council to remove the mayor, taken around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday after some 12 hours of deliberations over two nights at City Hall, came as the city’s annual fall celebration, Autumnfest, approached, and it was at that festival, from opening ceremonies to Monday’s annual parade, where the mayor’s removal from office remained the talk of the city.
With Baldelli-Hunt now out of office temporarily but running unopposed on the November ballot, and Council President Dan Gendron immediately sworn in to replace her as mayor, the council was set to vote Wednesday evening, Oct. 12, on the election of a new council president and vice president.
The ultimate decision to remove Baldelli-Hunt from office came on a 3-2 vote, with council members Roger Jalette, John Ward and James Cournoyer voting yes, and Councilors Valerie Gonzalez and David Soucy voting no.
The decision came after outgoing Councilor Denise Sierra filed nine complaints against the mayor in early September in which she claimed that the mayor failed to execute her duties and follow measures passed by the council.
After Baldelli-Hunt and her attorneys defended her, The council upheld four charges and found that five were not proven.
When it came down to the final decision and deliberations among council members, the main discussion came down to the complaint about the mayor’s decision to veto a council-approved collective bargaining agreement with the local police union.
“I have to go back to the mayor’s determination, I don’t care what the law says, what the solicitor says, it’s my interpretation that is the only one that counts,” said Councilor John Ward, adding that a mayor can’t serve the city and its employees if she considers herself the final arbiter of what constitutes as law.
Gonzalez and Soucy made it clear where they stood on the matter.
Gendron, who like the other three had indicated that Baldelli-Hunt should be held accountable for her actions in disregarding city laws, recused himself from the final vote as he would officially become the temporary mayor of the city.
“I am absolutely against the removal of the mayor,” said Gonzalez. “This is (both) a failure of the council and the administration to work together.” She said many residents agree, while Soucy added that the decision would cause “confusion, delay progress, and be detrimental to the city in general.”
“I don’t think any of us up here are here tonight because we want to be,” responded Cournoyer. He added that back when the council censured the mayor last year over accusations, there was hope that her behavior would change. He said this decision all came down to accountability.
Councilor Roger Jalette added that this situation was the hardest “he’s ever had to deal with” during his nearly two decades on the council.
“I pray to God that no City Council will ever have to do this again,” he said.
After the decision was made, Baldelli-Hunt said the council has been working on this “for years” and that “they will continue to be bullies and not only do they bully here, they bully in their workplace and they bully the employees here.”
Officially, she is campaigning for seven challengers in the council race, excluding Shannan Ross and Michael Disney. Baldelli-Hunt said that while she is off the job for now, she will work to unseat the councilors who voted to remove her so the city can finally move forward.
The Breeze received a claim that Baldelli-Hunt’s secretary, Susan Gaulin, who isn’t expected to remain in her role in the two months or so that the mayor is out of office, had been relieved of her duties immediately after last week’s hearings.
“As far as I know, I have not been let go,” Gaulin told The Breeze. She explained that she had taken days off from the days of the hearings through Monday’s holiday, going to City Hall briefly last Friday to catch up on voicemails and emails, which probably led to people believing that she was no longer working.
Gaulin added that she has made it clear since the beginning that she supports Baldelli-Hunt, working for her for many years.
Baldelli-Hunt appeared to be absent during Autumnfest’s open ceremonies, but marched during the festival’s parade on Monday along with Lieutenant Gov. Sabina Matos, Congressman David Cicilline, members of the Woonsocket School Committee, and Councilor Gonzalez. Gendron, as temporary mayor, presented the key to the city to Grand Marshal Jeanne Michon during opening ceremonies last Saturday, and thanked the first responders who were working to help make Autumnfest a success.
Sen. Roger Picard mentioned Baldelli-Hunt, thanking her for the work she did to bring Autumnfest and applying for grants to help make it successful.
A group of residents has been organizing a write-in campaign in support of electing Sierra as mayor.
The Breeze spoke with several people during Monday’s Autumnfest parade, and all questioned the move to remove the mayor, most asking that their names not be disclosed.
Debbie Gauslin, 62, says she is a native of Woonsocket and is amazed to see how it’s improved over the past couple of years. She said she graduated school with Baldelli-Hunt’s relatives, as well as the former Mayor Susan Menard.
“I don’t believe that she did anything wrong,” she said.
The city’s social media pages were filled with mixed opinions over the past week, with some saying that Baldelli-Hunt’s removal from office was the only option for the council based on the mayor’s actions and the mandates of the charter, and others saying this was nothing but a move by the council to exert its power and that it could all have been avoided.
(1) comment
Meanwhile.... no talk about the massive tax increases multi-family suckers recieved in the last budget. Looks like Dan Gendron's statement that this would not "fall on deaf ears" was a lie.
Vote them all out!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.