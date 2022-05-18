NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mayor’s Youth Commission inducted 40 members in a ceremony at North Providence High School on Monday.
Mayor Charles Lombardi welcomed the community and Gov. Dan McKee to the 12th induction of the Youth Commission, noting that only 10 teens were inducted during the first ceremony in 2009.
Lombardi said he was inspired to create the commission in town after learning about a similar program in Cumberland. It wasn’t the “best financial time” in North Providence, he said, but “we made it happen.”
Since then, students in the group have logged thousands of community service hours, helping to organize events such Pumpkins in the Park, the town’s annual Easter celebration, outdoor music and movie nights, the Fourth of July fireworks show and the annual Christmas tree lighting.
“Please believe me, these events could not be possible without the help of the North Providence Youth Commissioners over the years,” Lombardi said. “You help make us who we are.”
McKee, who served as mayor in Cumberland before being elected lieutenant governor, thanked Lombardi for establishing the commission and giving its members the opportunity to invest in their community in a way they wouldn’t have been able to before. He said the mayor “knocked it out of the park” when he took the extra step to partner with the School Department to offer an academic credit for students’ involvement in the program.
Ultimately, McKee said he’d love to be able to duplicate the program across the state.
“To get young people invested and contributing back to their community while still in high school … it just strengthens the community,” he said, telling the inductees that they have “a great deal to be proud of.”
Supt. Joseph Goho recalled the day Lombardi called him up to ask about creating a commission similar to Cumberland’s. He said he felt the program was completely in-line with the schools’ mission, especially producing students who are prepared for future college and career opportunities.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think we’d be where we are now,” Goho said, noting that they started off with no funding and “no way to keep it going.” The commissioners have gone on to do “phenomenal” things for North Providence and beyond, he said.
They’ve had many success stories in over the years, but Lombardi said the work of former Commissioner Danielle Carey stands out.
Carey, who has returned to NPHS to help the program as an adviser, now works for the Rhode Island Department of Revenue. She earned a scholarship to American University after her time as a commissioner, graduated early, finished a master’s program in public administration, and will soon earn a second master’s in finance.
“When things like this happen, you realize that we did what we were supposed to do and should have done,” Lombardi said.
McKee said Cumberland saw similar success stories with its youth commission. One former commissioner, Andrea Palagi, went on to intern in his office when he was lieutenant governor and now serves as his communications director.
“Not too many young people are able to put on their college application that they’ve been on a youth commission with municipal leaders,” he said. “Our goal is to have one of these municipal or mayor-led youth leadership committees in every community in the state. I’ve got to give North Providence two thumbs up.”
The 2022 North Providence Mayor’s Youth Commission inductees are: Judy Akid, Christina Alcala, Sydney Austin, Kendall Beffre, Domenic Bonaminio, Arianna Cardoso, Allen Chen, Naeelah Desanges, Alexandra Dionne, Marissa Doucette, Jonell English, Gianni Estrada, Caleb Estrada, Gabriella Fiore and Juliana Hoyt;
Sophie Intrieri, Domenic Intrieri, Muhammad Khan, Daniel Martinez, Ariana Montanaro, Adriana Nedvidek, George Nehme, Catherine Nicolo, Serra Orhan, Brianna Pedro, Olivia Pedro, Nicandro Pistacchio and Noelle Poirier;
And, Julianna Rodrigues, Violeta Rodriguez, Stephen Sequira, Katelyn Sherry, Ava Sousa, Eva St. Germain, Gianna Storti, Alexander Theroux, Melissa Valle, Ryan Vukas, Meghan Witt and Molly Witt.
