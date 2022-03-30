PAWTUCKET – Mark McBurney, the local resident and attorney who has long battled with Assumption Greek Orthodox Church representatives over the condition of their Read-Ott House at 97 Walcott St., has filed an Access to Public Records Act complaint against the city over its response to his questions about the property.
McBurney said he expects a ruling from the Office of the Attorney General within a month, and said he anticipates the decision will be in his favor. He said he asked in February for details on former Zoning Director Bill Vieira’s claimed measurements related to the church’s roof structures, but said no response came, he believes because no one ever took such measurements.
McBurney is also complaining that a dilapidated fence on the property still hasn’t been taken down, even though the city ordered that it be removed by March 16.
Wilder Arboleda, deputy director of administration for Mayor Donald Grebien, said the city recently issued a second notice on the fence, which is standard process, and the church now has until April 25 to remove it. If not corrected, he said, representatives will receive a court summons.
On McBurney’s records complaint, Arboleda said the city always works with residents to ensure the best quality of life for everyone here.
“The city has heard the concerns raised by McBurney and has replied to his multiple requests for information on alleged violations targeted at the Greek Orthodox Church,” he said. “In the most recent case, attorney McBurney, rather than filing an APRA request with the Law Department, requested the information through the Zoning Department where it was then sent to him.”
McBurney has been notified in the past of the posted process for filing APRA requests, he added.
“In this instance, the legal office was never notified in the proper manner and rather a response was directly provided via the Zoning Department where the request for information was made, and what was provided was responsive to the request,” he said.
“As we have noted before, the Zoning/Compliance Department conducted a site inspection of the property and found some infractions,” he added. “The property owners were notified of those infractions and are required to work to correct those.”
Church representatives have reached out to the city to discuss some options to preserve the property’s historic integrity, said Arboleda.
McBurney said he expects the AG’s office to shoot down Arboleda’s contention, saying no one responded to his request for measurements. He said members of Grebien’s office know full well that the Access to Public Records Act does not require people to file APRA requests through attorneys.
McBurney has long been on church leadership’s case for the run-down condition of the Read-Ott House, a mansion that is seen as historically important to the city’s future. Preservationists have offered concerns that it might be demolished.
McBurney said he’s also expressed his displeasure on the church’s inaction with the New York City Greek Orthodox Archbishop, which oversees the Pawtucket chapter, but was told in a letter that this is a local issue.
