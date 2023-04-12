McCarthy Gets Award
CFHS Principal Robert McCarthy wins the R.I. Principal of the Year award.

CENTRAL FALLS – For the first time in its 20-year history, the Rhode Island Principal of the Year award has been awarded to a school leader in Central Falls for 2023. Robert McCarthy received the honor last Thursday, April 6 from the Central Falls School District and Rhode Island Association of School Principals (RIASP) for his outstanding leadership and service to the school community as principal of Central Falls High School.

McCarthy, who was named as a finalist last Tuesday, was honored with the award during a prom event held in the CFHS auditorium last Thursday, much to his surprise. “It was really nice to be nominated and recognized,” McCarthy said. “I am filled with gratitude that the teachers, students, families, put me in a position to be considered for the award.”

