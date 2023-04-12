CENTRAL FALLS – For the first time in its 20-year history, the Rhode Island Principal of the Year award has been awarded to a school leader in Central Falls for 2023. Robert McCarthy received the honor last Thursday, April 6 from the Central Falls School District and Rhode Island Association of School Principals (RIASP) for his outstanding leadership and service to the school community as principal of Central Falls High School.
McCarthy, who was named as a finalist last Tuesday, was honored with the award during a prom event held in the CFHS auditorium last Thursday, much to his surprise. “It was really nice to be nominated and recognized,” McCarthy said. “I am filled with gratitude that the teachers, students, families, put me in a position to be considered for the award.”
As a principal, McCarthy enjoys interacting with students daily, which balances out his days of back-to-back meetings, he says.
He has been principal of CFHS for five years, during which time he has aimed to create a safe environment for students and staff. “Day to day, no one day is the same; at the forefront in any school is to make sure we create a safe environment and have a learning environment,” he said. “You can’t control everything happening outside of school, but you can have systems in place to ensure people are safe (in school).”
For McCarthy, the ultimate goal is to model what students, families, and teachers can emulate, “in terms of learning, how you treat others, and react to adversity.”
McCarthy’s focus has also been to “create systems that will create student success and opportunities,” as well as granting others the opportunity to provide input and lead.
“I have taught in urban schools, but never been a principal of them. The district took a chance with hiring me and I am thankful that the community has given me a chance to lead and get to know me,” he said.
When approached with the nomination for the award, McCarthy was reluctant to apply, because he wasn’t looking for recognition. But while talking with other staff, he came to see it as an opportunity to bring the spotlight to Central Falls. “Sometimes you hear about this image of Central Falls, but this recognition helps validate that Central Falls is an awesome community and good things are happening,” he said.
In a press statement regarding McCarthy’s award, Central Falls Supt. Stephanie Downey Toledo congratulated McCarthy on the well-deserved honor. “We are proud to honor Principal McCarthy as the Rhode Island Principal of the Year. His leadership and commitment to our Equity, Empowerment, and Excellence values have led him to this well-deserved recognition. Bob is a leader amongst leaders and always makes time for every student, staff, fellow principal and even his superintendent when anyone needs a thought partner,” she said.
McCarthy, on the other hand, finds the award to be a testament to the city he works for.
“Any award like this is a product of community where you work. I am extremely grateful to work in Central Falls,” he said.
