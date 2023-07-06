PAWTUCKET – McCoy’s Final Inning, the farewell event for McCoy Stadium that had been planned for Monday, July 3, before it was canceled due to the threat of thunderstorms, will now be held on Sunday, July 16.
The event will still run from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Based on the date change, some vendors, performers, and food trucks may change, and officials will keep residents posted as the event draws closer.
The event at McCoy, 1 Columbus Ave., starts at 3 p.m., with music, food trucks, bounce houses and games, face painting and other crafts, and fireworks to begin at 9:20 p.m.
Organizers say 3,000 fans will be allowed on the field for the fireworks display. Wristbands will be given out on the day of the event only on a first-come, first-served basis, and are limited to one wristband per person. Attendees will not be allowed to collect wristbands for people who are not present to obtain them for themselves.
No one will be able to experience the traditional stadium views, as the stadium has been closed for years and the interior and seats and boxes have been deemed unsafe for attendees to sit in or enter.
Those hoping to take a piece of memorabilia home with them will have to wait until after the event, as items will be placed for auction after the event on an online platform to be announced, with announcements following. A limited number of seats will also be available for purchase.
There will be an array of items for sale, including seats, section and gate signs, food stand menus, and old player photos.
City officials are moving forward on plans to demolish the stadium and eventually replace it with a new unified high school, combining students from Shea and Tolman High Schools.
No ticket to the July 16 event is needed, and no large bags, coolers or pets are allowed.
Attendees will need to provide their own blankets or lawn chairs for field seating. Those who don’t receive a wristband will still be able to view the fireworks from the parking lot by the food trucks.
