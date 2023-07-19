PAWTUCKET – Christine McCoy McNeil recalls a childhood full of all things Pawtucket, from McCoy Stadium to Kip’s Restaurant.
As this city loses those treasured landmarks, and doesn’t replace them with anything nearly as special, it loses pieces of itself, she says, and McCoy Stadium would be one of the biggest pieces imaginable.
McNeil, grandniece of Pawtucket Mayor Thomas P. McCoy, the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame member and “Prince of Pawtucket” for whom the stadium is named, said billionaire Stefan Soloviev’s offer to purchase the stadium and the site it sits on represents the best chance for preserving the old stadium, and a petition she started on July 7 had gained 1,250 signatures of people who agree with her as of Monday.
That petition, titled “Save McCoy Stadium. Build the High School Complex on another site. There is only one McCoy,” (find it by Googling that phrase) urges people to write letters of support to Mayor Donald Grebien and his team, the sort of grassroots support Soloviev has said he’ll need if he’s going to convince officials that they should abandon plans for a new unified Pawtucket High School at the stadium site.
A second petition by Nick Phillips had 772 signatures toward a goal of 1,000 signatures from people wanting to save McCoy Stadium as of Monday afternoon.
McNeil, born in the early 1950s and now living in Pennsylvania, said she herself has written a letter to Grebien encouraging him to take Soloviev seriously and to take “the long view” on the stadium by pausing plans for the high school and considering other underutilized locations in the city for such an educational institution.
Last week’s second postponement of the “McCoy’s Final Inning” to Sept. 5 might just be the reprieve needed to make something happen, she emphasized.
“Maybe there’s a little breathing room,” she said, urging officials to stop allowing Pawtucket’s personality and heritage to be eroded.
As reported last week by The Breeze, though Soloviev has promised to pay $1 million above appraised value for the site, he has not offered official estimates for what it would take to rehabilitate the site or what he would be asking for in public dollars.
The Breeze also reported on officials saying that the investment of time and money into the combined high school at McCoy are too great at this point to pivot in another direction.
Grace Voll, spokesperson for Grebien, said this week that there are no real updates to provide on discussions with Soloviev.
“While we have had brief conversations, they have been introductory in nature,” she said.
Asked separately about the stalled soccer stadium on the riverfront, Voll said they continue to make great progress toward closing the “capital stack” needed for financing with their public and private partners.
The Breeze previously reported that the soccer stadium work had halted temporarily as the developer waits on adequate financing. Grebien has suggested that Soloviev might want to get involved with that project or other potential developments, including at the former Apex Department Store site.
McNeil said Soloviev has an interesting portfolio of work, focusing on farming practices and agricultural preservation, and he seems to be “quite an entrepreneur with a history of being very creative and getting things done.”
“Take a breath, really sit down with him,” she said of what Grebien should do.
Coming from a planning background herself, McNeil said she believes that when a unique opportunity comes one’s way, they should really stop and think it through. Local students can still get their high school and the city can still save McCoy as a landmark and revenue generator, she said.
Contrary to what officials have said, McNeil said in a letter to the editor this week, bond language for the new high school does not obligate the city to use the McCoy site.
Chief of Staff Dylan Zelazo said this week that while the specific ballot question may not have referenced a specific location, the perspective that there wasn’t one ignores years of discussion, process, renderings, and votes by the Unified High School Committee, the School Committee and the City Council that all clearly articulated McCoy as the site.
“It also fails to recognize the lack of parcels in the city that could support such a large facility,” he said. “While it’s always fair to take another look at something or to see if more than one alternative can work, it would be entirely disingenuous of us to suggest that anyone who went into the voting booth thought they were voting for anything other than a project at the McCoy site.”
“Uncle Tom” McCoy was a great uncle, states McNeil, a creative person who cared about people, accomplishing much on everything from voting rights to providing clean drinking water and establishing the first public housing in the city at Prospect Heights. Buildings from City Hall to McCoy Stadium are credited to him, she said.
“He really worked hard to revitalize the city,” she said, and officials of today can do the same.
