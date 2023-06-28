PAWTUCKET – It seems like yesterday and a lifetime ago all at once when the Pawtucket Red Sox defeated the Rochester Red Wings 5-4 in 10 innings on Sept. 2, 2019.
The expected farewell season of 2020 was canceled due to COVID, and PawSox fans never got a proper goodbye, leaving many local residents with little more than wistful memories of good times past.
Next Monday, July 3, in an event centered around the city’s annual fireworks spectacular, McCoy’s Final Inning invites fans of Pawtucket’s old-time team, now operating in Worcester, Mass., to remember all that was good about summertime baseball nights.
The event at McCoy, 1 Columbus Ave., starts at 3 p.m., with music, food trucks, bounce houses and games, face painting and other crafts, and finally fireworks to begin at 9:20 p.m.
Organizers say 3,000 fans will be allowed on the field for the fireworks display. Wristbands will be given out on the day of the event only on a first-come, first-served basis, and are limited to one wristband per person. Attendees will not be allowed to collect wristbands for people who are not present to obtain them for themselves.
No one will be able to experience the traditional stadium views, as the stadium has been closed for years and the interior and seats and boxes have been deemed unsafe for attendees to sit in or enter.
For those hoping to take a piece of memorabilia home with them, they’ll have to wait until after the event, as items will be placed for auction after the event, with announcements following. A limited number of seats will also be available for purchase.
Grace Voll, of the Pawtucket mayor’s office, said they are waiting until after the event to begin auctioning off the items and will be doing so through an online event platform that will be publicized.
“Our plan is to have everything be bidding, except for seats,” she said. “We haven’t determined if that is flat rate or bidding yet.”
There will be a wide variety of items for sale, including seats, section and gate signs, food stand menus, and old player photos.
Seating for sale will be limited because of the way the seats were installed, according to Voll, with almost all seats installed in rows of 10-15.
“They do not have individual legs, as they are all grouped together,” she said. “So someone interested in purchasing an individual seat will really only get the back of a chair or the bottom, and the process of removing just the back is too complicated to do that for every seat.”
That being said, they do intend to give people the option to buy an entire row, she added, and there are also smaller groupings of seats, at three or four connected seats, throughout the stadium that can be auctioned as well.
“We are going to allow folks who had name plates on their seats to get those back,” she said.
City officials are moving forward on plans to demolish the stadium and eventually replace it with a new unified high school, combining students from Shea and Tolman High Schools.
Music at the July 3 event will be provided by Wattz Beatz, DJ Lefty 401, How’s About Charlie, and Funky Autocrats.
No ticket is needed, and no large bags, coolers or pets are allowed.
Attendees will need to provide their own blankets or lawn chairs for field seating. Those who don’t receive a wristband will still be able to enjoy the fireworks from the parking lot by the food trucks.
