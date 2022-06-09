WOONSOCKET – The line to get into Villa Nova Middle School on June 1 was longer than any middle school event that Supt. Patrick McGee had ever seen, he told The Breeze.
“We’ve had concerts in the past and we usually fill up the cafeteria, but I’ve never seen anything like this before,” McGee said. “When I pulled down the drive, I thought it was parent-teacher conferences that I might have missed somehow.”
The line was family and friends attending Fine Arts Night, the first event of its kind since December 2019. Students from the Hamlet/Villa Nova Concert Band and Villa Nova Chorus performed for a packed gymnasium, while student art was up for exhibition in the cafetorium.
“This is so special, this is great for our kids, they work so hard. The artwork in there is just so amazing, our kids are so talented, and it’s nice to show off their work and what they can do,” McGee said. He said that they’ve always had a strong performing arts program at the high school, and said they’re looking into forming a pathway for arts and performing arts down the line.
“It’s our goal to bring families out and showcase our kids and it’s all come together here,” McGee said.
Educator Dean Squillante teaches art to the entire middle school. Typically, he displays art on the second floor at the end of the year, but was approached by the WMS Director of Bands Nicole Worzel-Piascik about doing one combined event. The art on display included students in grades 6, 7, and 8, spanning the course of the entire school year.
Squillante said that all students love working with clay, but after a while they get tired of it and are eager to return to 2D art.
“Some students excel at drawing, some students excel at clay, so I try to make sure that each demographic of those students get to showcase what they do,” Squillante said.
Ian Cheransky teaches i-Explore and runs an after school photography club of about eight students. They meet once a week and got involved in the Photographic Society of Rhode Island, who donated 35mm film equipment for the students to work with. Students process and develop film in school, making real dark room prints.
“The kids start with the very beginning of photography, and then they switch to color. We go out, we go around the city and take photos of things around the city. Basically, we try to explore the theories we learn in the classroom and let them try it in real life,” Chernasky said. Some equipment was on display as a part of the exhibit, with photographs shot and made by the students.
Yoniel Rohenas, a 7th-grader at Villa Nova, had a few pieces of art on display. His textured clay cups were his favorite unit in Squillante’s class, mainly because of the friends he made while working on the cups.
“My favorite subject would be art,” Rohenas said. “I made a lot of friends.”
Rohenas moved to Woonsocket when he was 9 from Puerto Rico with his mother, Suly Rohenas, and step-dad, Francisco Rohenas.
“It’s very weird having a lot of people see what I make but, you know, it’s just one small little detail in this room. One more small detail in this room that makes it a little better, because I get to see my own work on display for other people,” Rohenas said.
