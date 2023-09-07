WOONSOCKET – Schools went into lockdown mode for about three hours on the first day of school last Friday, Sep. 1 after someone made a social media threat later determined to be unfounded.
Staffers and students at various schools reported being in a locked room for three hours. Some parents said they were frustrated over hearing about the incident from other parents instead of from the schools.
Supt. Patrick McGee told parents in a statement that the safety and welfare of students and staff is the highest priority for the district, with the Education Department taking all necessary precautions.
According to McGee, each school has emergency management plans that address any urgent situation that may arise.
Each principal also leads an emergency response/crisis team and has developed a course of action for every emergency contingency. In addition, a safety subcommittee meets regularly to review safety and emergency procedures.
“The district maintains a variety of active security measures at all times, including locked exterior doors and mandatory check-in procedures at school entrances,” he said, and also regularly practices drills.
On Aug. 29, staff and students began ALICE training during their professional development day and were provided with an introduction and PowerPoint presentation with the district’s school resource officers and Woonsocket police personnel.
High school and middle school staff participated in scenario training to complete ALICE protocols.
The district and police have a strong partnership, said McGee. WPD personnel regularly participate in the review of the security and emergency procedures, and our emergency plans are reviewed annually.
