PAWTUCKET – The coming new soccer stadium and associated development on the Pawtucket riverfront is part of wider plan for the state to invest in Rhode Island communities and trust the leaders of those communities to know what’s best for their needs, said Gov. Dan McKee on Monday.
During a tour of the stadium site with Mayor Donald Grebien, McKee said his administration has been the first to put real marketing dollars into its airport to tell the world that Rhode Island is the place to be.
“A destination state needs destinations,” said McKee, and one of those will be this new soccer stadium with its surrounding development.
When he goes on personal vacations, said McKee, he’s looking for local attractions his family will enjoy, not some grand experience.
With the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation’s earlier vote to approve new and shifted financing for the project, the focus now by board members, whether they voted for it or not, said McKee, has been about making this endeavor a success.
Grebien, said McKee, has a very strong vision for Pawtucket and its future with this development and plans for other properties the city now controls nearby. Grebien noted that the city now owns the five parcels at the Apex site, the significant acreage at 45 Division St., and the former Manning-Heffern Funeral Home property across from Slater Mill, within sight of the Tidewater Landing stadium project.
Reviving the riverfront has been a discussion for as long as he can remember, said Grebien, and now it’s happening. There are so many aspects working together, said the mayor, from the city receiving grant funding for a tie-in with the bike path already running beside City Hall and Slater Mill, to the city previously acquiring Apex and the Division Street riverfront land for future development
“It’s opening up our riverfront,” he said of the stadium project now dramatically changing what was a depressing scenery here.
Contrary to what some are suggesting, this is not the only project around getting this kind of investment, said McKee, as similar dollar figures are being infused into “good long-term investments” in many other communities. The biggest defense against a recession, he said, is to create jobs, and that’s what the state is doing by investing in public/private partnerships in Quonset, the Dunk, the Superman building, a new port in East Providence, $46 million for the Port of Galilee, and numerous other spots. The state is also investing $45 million into the Statehouse because that too is a destination, he said.
“This is not a standalone project, but part of an overall strategy,” he said, calling the stadium a “gateway project” that also invests in the future with new housing, commercial, retail, and public recreation space.
Both McKee and Grebien agreed that people sometimes pick and choose which public expenditures they’ll become upset about, regardless of their merits.
Being a former mayor of Cumberland, said McKee, he knows that municipal leaders understand what’s best for their communities and have “really good local strategies” for economic development and how it fits in with the state’s overall game plan.
To those who suggest that some people might not be as enthused about soccer as they were about baseball with the PawSox, Grebien and McKee said minor league sports are always about the game-day experience more than whether the home team wins or loses or even how they play.
And this project also makes financial sense, said Grebien, projected to more than double the state’s investment in it.
McKee on Monday also emphasized the various taxpayer protections included in the final R.I. Commerce approval for the stadium.
The Breeze previously reported on McKee being the tie-breaking vote in shifting the majority of state financing for the Tidewater Landing project to the stadium part of the project.
Under an original agreement, a combined $36.2 million in state and city financing through tax increment financing, or new revenues generated in the area of the stadium, would go toward infrastructure improvements around the stadium rather than the stadium itself.
But with the price tag for the stadium rising from $83 million to $124 million, the public money shifted to the stadium itself. A total of 37 percent of the stadium’s cost, at $44.5 million, will now come through public financing. An additional $10 million in net tax credits will cost the state about $14 million.
WPRI reported last week on their analysis showing that taxpayers will pay $60 million to net about $47 million for the new stadium, compared to the $44 million to net $38 million for the previously proposed new stadium for the PawSox.
The proposal has continued to draw criticism from some corners, including R.I. Commerce board member Mike McNally, who has repeatedly questioned whether the city and state will be left with only a stadium, which an independent analysis has shown would likely lead to projections not being met.
Grebien and his team on Monday said there’s been exploding interest of late in the area around the stadium beyond the limits of what Fortuitous Partners, the project’s developer, is planning. They said they have no doubt that development will flourish with the stadium as the centerpiece.
There was a pause in site work at the stadium site as the Commerce board made its deliberations, but work is now back in full swing. Officials are planning an official groundbreaking on construction of the stadium for Aug. 12.
