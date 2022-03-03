LINCOLN – Terrapin Properties LLC’s application for a special use permit to convert a former church on Lonsdale Avenue into a four-unit residential building has been postponed again.
The application won’t be heard by Lincoln’s Zoning Board of Review again until May, after the board discussed their concerns about the project on Tuesday.
Board chairman David DeAngelis noted that Tuesday was the third time the applicant has come before the Zoning Board, saying, “we turn a corner every time.”
One more turn and the project might wind up back where it started again.
The application to convert the brick church at 1568 into apartments “hit a little bit of a roadblock last month,” DeAngelis said on Monday, and progress has been slow at best. The board still had concerns with the developer’s proposed parking, lighting, snow and trash removal plans after this week’s meeting.
Cumberland-based Terrapin, owned by Jim McKee, asked for their application to be continued last month to address some of those concerns and to provide a stamped survey of the property. The board also asked for an updated landscaping plan.
Terrapin provided a stamped survey the day before the meeting, but board member Kazem Farhoumand pointed out that the survey was signed by the project engineer, which can’t be accepted.
“I don’t see much change in this plan. The issues are still the same,” Farhoumand said. “You have to back out of parking spots onto public property, and there’s the same issue with the dumpster. I thought they were going to be addressed.”
The developer did make some minor alterations to the parking plan and dumpster location — but did not provide a landscaping plan.
“With all due respect, we itemized exactly what we were going to need to go forward with this tonight,” DeAngelis told Beau Akers, an attorney for the applicant. “I’d rather not do this in pieces.”
Akers agreed to go back to the drawing board with his client.
Again, the board itemized its expectations from Terrapin so they could make a final decision in May. They’ve requested:
• A survey stamped by a land surveyor;
• An updated parking plan that addresses the parking spots accessed via Lonsdale Main Street at the back of the building (Although Akers said the new plans push those spots back 10 feet, the board wasn’t completely satisfied with the proposal);
• A relocated dumpster, so the trash truck won’t have to stop in the public right-of-way to access it, or a justification for the current location from the project engineer;
• And a conceptual landscaping plan.
The board also requested that the engineer be present at the next meeting to answer any questions that may arise.
“You have a lot on your plate,” DeAngelis said to the applicant’s attorney. “You’re doing an admirable job, but this is a fairly intricate undertaking, and we’ve seen a small team for lesser projects. I think you’re wearing too many hats when it comes to satisfying the standards.”
The board voted to have the developer back in May. The board also voted to allow Highland Falls Condominiums to install additional signage.
