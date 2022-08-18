CUMBERLAND/CENTRAL FALLS – Rep. Jim McLaughlin, the incumbent Democrat facing a challenge from Brandon Voas in House District 57, is taking issue with Voas suggesting for a story last week that he was removed from the House Finance Committee as a sort of punishment for what Voas describes as his extremist conservative views.
McLaughlin, whose district covers parts of Cumberland and Central Falls, said he was actually promoted to new vice chairperson roles on two other committees and not demoted as Voas stated. These committee assignments are very important to him, said McLaughlin, and Voas, he said, should get his facts straight.
Asked about the issue, House of Representatives spokesperson Larry Berman said that committee assignments change every two years. When House Speaker Joe Shekarchi took over in January of 2021, he promoted McLaughlin to vice chairperson of two other committees and assigned other members to House Finance “in order for him to spend more time on his new positions,” said Berman.
Voas this week said that he had heard from multiple sources that McLaughlin was demoted for his views on such issues as abortion and gun rights. He said being removed from the powerful House Finance Committee is certainly not generally seen as a promotion.
“Jim can frame it how he wants to,” he said. “Bottom line, House Finance is the most prestigious committee in the house. Every member wants to be on it and plenty of them have other key committee assignments too. McLaughlin was removed from the committee. No member of the House (who) is serious about delivering funding to their community wants off of it.”
On the General Assembly website, McLaughlin is listed as current vice chairperson of House Health and Human Services Committee, second vice chairperson of House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, and as a member of the House Environment and Natural Resources Committee and co-chairperson of the Joint Commission on Defense Economy Planning.
Editor’s correction: Last week’s Breeze story on the House 57 race mistakenly said McLaughlin was removed as head of Senate Finance, but it was House Finance and he had not been serving as chairperson.
