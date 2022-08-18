CUMBERLAND/CENTRAL FALLS – Rep. Jim McLaughlin, the incumbent Democrat facing a challenge from Brandon Voas in House District 57, is taking issue with Voas suggesting for a story last week that he was removed from the House Finance Committee as a sort of punishment for what Voas describes as his extremist conservative views.

McLaughlin, whose district covers parts of Cumberland and Central Falls, said he was actually promoted to new vice chairperson roles on two other committees and not demoted as Voas stated. These committee assignments are very important to him, said McLaughlin, and Voas, he said, should get his facts straight.

