LINCOLN – As people coming into Lincoln from Central Falls pass over the town line, “they see a bridge with a sidewalk that’s been closed for 25 years,” says Lincoln resident Bill McManus. Coming into town from Cumberland, another “Welcome to Lincoln” sign is surrounded by overgrowth.

“I’m asking for a plan to improve the overall appearance of Lincoln,” he said, which would address illegal dumping, crumbling roads and sidewalks, and general beautification projects.

We should care about our town. There are soooo many sidewalks that are overgrown that you are forced to walk in the street. Example: on front street across from St Judes.

