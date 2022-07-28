LINCOLN – As people coming into Lincoln from Central Falls pass over the town line, “they see a bridge with a sidewalk that’s been closed for 25 years,” says Lincoln resident Bill McManus. Coming into town from Cumberland, another “Welcome to Lincoln” sign is surrounded by overgrowth.
“I’m asking for a plan to improve the overall appearance of Lincoln,” he said, which would address illegal dumping, crumbling roads and sidewalks, and general beautification projects.
McManus, a member of the Lincoln Conservation Commission, presented to the Town Council on Tuesday, outlining problem areas in town where he said littering and illegal dumping are prolific.
He came before the board with the same issues last September, noting that the town has taken some action since then with an updated litter ordinance, but that officials haven’t come up with a general maintenance plan.
“Almost all of the areas I outlined in September are still issues today,” he said. “Lincoln deserves better.”
He implored officials to map out the town and start focusing on the areas that need the most attention, encouraging them to continue the strict enforcement of illegal dumping through municipal court and to be tough on offenders.
He noted that Lincoln has close to 100 zoning ordinances on the books, and said those ordinances should be enforced to improve the overall appearance of the town.
“I know there are concerns about not having enough people, but local landscapers can be contracted to help,” he said. “Take pride in our community.”
The final part of his plan calls for beautification projects in town. Six years ago, McManus proposed a beautification plan called “Lincoln 2020.”
“I wasn’t able to gain support from town management to implement the plan. Conditions are the same, if not worse than they were when I proposed the plan,” he said. Ideally, the Conservation Commission will have the chance to collaborate with town leaders on the effort, he added.
“Ask yourself, what will Lincoln look like in five to 10 years? We must do better,” he said.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said Lincoln contracted with Beta Group a few months ago to begin a full assessment of all roads and sidewalks in town.
“We felt this was important for the future of the town, the comprehensive plan and capital improvements, to take a hard look at where we stand on our sidewalks and roads,” he said, adding that they chose to hire an “outside, objective company to give us hard data” to steer road and sidewalk improvements.
Gould said they hope to have early data in hand by August, with a final version of Beta’s report expected sometime in September. The plan is to go through the data this fall, so they can make a priority list for the work.
Town Engineer Leslie Quish said all roads and sidewalks in town are being assessed, including state roads. At the end, they’ll come up with a 10-year plan for “the most cost-effective way to improve our roads and sidewalks.”
Gould also mentioned that he’d like to come up with a larger plan regarding maintenance and beautification projects in town, and said he’s open to continuing the conversation with McManus and other advocates.
(1) comment
We should care about our town. There are soooo many sidewalks that are overgrown that you are forced to walk in the street. Example: on front street across from St Judes.
