LINCOLN – The Rhode Island Association of School Business Officials (RIASBO) has named John McNamee 2022-2023 School Business Administrator of the Year.
McNamee, who came to the Lincoln School Department via North Providence in 2018, was nominated by Superintendent Larry Filippelli, who said McNamee has been an invaluable team member for years.
“I came to Lincoln as superintendent in July 2018. John was one of my first hires and it has been clear to me over the past four years that he was one of my best,” said Filippelli.
“John’s depth and breadth of knowledge with respect to school construction, in my opinion, is second only to the office at RIDE that controls school construction and finance,” he said.
As business manager, “John is always seeking ways for us to maximize our budget, enact our district vision and support our students all while maintaining a sound financial foothold,” Filippelli said. It’s no easy task, but McNamee “was able to craft a deficit reduction plan, help us with negotiating new health care terms with our teachers’ association to reduce costs and creatively fund our building projects to help accelerate the timeline of completion.”
Filippeli also credited McNamee with fostering strong professional relationships and securing funding for projects like the Physical Education Center.
“I often tell colleagues that I have one of the best, if not the best school business administrator in the state. This has certainly been proven to me over the last two years,” Filippelli wrote in his nomination papers to RIASBO.
