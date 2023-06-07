CENTRAL – Newly promoted Lt. Sarah McNulty is now the highest-ranking female officer in the city’s history.
McNulty began her new role immediately after her May 31 promotion and said it was smooth sailing on her first day.
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 6:20 am
McNulty was promoted to sergeant in 2021 and detective commander last year. In her new role as lieutenant, she will be assigned to the administrative division as the department’s accreditation manager and oversee community engagement.
“The accreditation part is a whole new aspect since the department only became accredited a few years ago, so this is a whole new field for me,” she told The Breeze.
McNulty said her forte is community policing, and she looks forward to having more engagement with all the officers in the community.
“I’m going to be doing more of a community engagement approach to policing,” she said.
She is a 17-year department veteran who graduated from the Rhode Island Municipal Police Academy in 2007.
After graduating, McNulty became a patrol officer in the uniform division for three years and worked as a school resource officer. In 2017, she was promoted to the detectives division, where she worked all juvenile matters and prosecution along with investigations of major crimes.
In 2021, McNulty was promoted to the uniformed patrol division as a supervisor on the night shift. Last year, she became detective commander once transferred to the detective division, where she oversaw all investigative matters.
She has been awarded by Rhode Island Community and Justice for her efforts and has received numerous awards for excellent police work and devotion to duty. Her specialized training includes child passenger safety training certification, Cooper certification (law enforcement fitness specialist), Rhode Island BCI Crime Laboratory-Criminal Investigation and Scientific Evidence 1 & 2, and Homicide Investigations Certification.
McNulty has received two letters of recognition, nine unit citations, Traffic Safety Hero Awards in 2015, 2018, 2021, and 2022, and a RIDOT Traffic Award in 2023.
“This is a historical moment for Central Falls and for women as we promote the highest-ranking female police officer in city history,” said Mayor Maria Rivera. “I’m so proud of Lt. Sarah McNulty for her dedication to the safety of our community and inspired by the powerful example she continues to set for women and girls. Thank you and congratulations, Lieutenant.”
Chief Anthony Roberson commended McNulty for being the best at what she does.
“As a chief of police, you want your best people doing the job the agency is tasked with in service of the community,” he said. “Lt. Sarah McNulty has showcased herself as a top performing member of our agency. Having been assigned to multiple divisions within the department, she has excelled, thus earning her most recent promotion.”
