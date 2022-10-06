SCITUATE – School Supt. Laurie Andries reported last Friday that the Scituate School Department entered mediation with the Caito Field project architect, engineer and contractor to find a solution to fixing the field.

Mediation involves project architect Robinson Green Berretta Corporation, project engineer Gale Associates and contractor R.A.D. Sports. It comes amid ongoing proceedings after a large sinkhole was found in May of last year in the field, prevented use after completion of the project in September 2019.

