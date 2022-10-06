SCITUATE – School Supt. Laurie Andries reported last Friday that the Scituate School Department entered mediation with the Caito Field project architect, engineer and contractor to find a solution to fixing the field.
Mediation involves project architect Robinson Green Berretta Corporation, project engineer Gale Associates and contractor R.A.D. Sports. It comes amid ongoing proceedings after a large sinkhole was found in May of last year in the field, prevented use after completion of the project in September 2019.
Andries said the School Committee created a “top-notch team” to advance the School Department’s interest at the mediation, including Jackson Parmenter of the Kelly, Sousa and Parmenter firm in Providence, as well as engineering firm Colliers Engineering and Design on geotechnical studies.
A preliminary geotechnical assessment report shows more sinkholes in the field, with at least one of them larger than the original, and there’s a recommendation for a second round of testing to discover what is causing the sinkholes.
Mediation is scheduled to begin on Nov. 30, and Andries said she will continue to keep residents informed through the process as much as possible without jeopardizing the schools’ position.
Andries said mediation would have occurred sooner, but scheduling was complicated by the number of parties. Andries thanked the town for the support and understanding in the process.
“Like you, I hope that the mediation will bring a resolution to this matter. If the mediation is not successful, however, we are prepared to take the next step in this arbitration,” she said.
Arbitration is a trial-like process where a neutral party makes a legally binding final decision.
The $2.8 million athletic complex project included a turf football field, rubberized turf track, and new setups for track competitions consisting of the long jump, high jump, shot put, hammer, javelin toss, discus and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.