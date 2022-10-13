SMITHFIELD – Students in Smithfield schools may now be administered doctor-prescribed medicinal marijuana during school hours according to a new local ordinance following state law.

According to Supt. Dawn Bartz, the Rhode Island Department of Education mandated that districts create marijuana policies, limited to Rhode Island cardholders, and the local ordinance was adopted on Oct. 3.

