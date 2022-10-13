SMITHFIELD – Students in Smithfield schools may now be administered doctor-prescribed medicinal marijuana during school hours according to a new local ordinance following state law.
According to Supt. Dawn Bartz, the Rhode Island Department of Education mandated that districts create marijuana policies, limited to Rhode Island cardholders, and the local ordinance was adopted on Oct. 3.
Bartz said there are different types of illness where medical marijuana may be a treatment. She said that a prescription is decided by a medical doctor and members of someone’s family.
Generally, Bartz said, medical marijuana is used for neurological and emotional applications, as well as a supplement to chemotherapy regimens, as well as to address seizure disorders.
At this point, Bartz said the School Department is not aware of any students in the district receiving treatment, but the policy must be in effect and the protocols and policy outline steps for families of any students who may be treated with medical marijuana.
A student with a card from another state will not be able to use medical marijuana in Smithfield schools.
The new ordinance states that marijuana may not be inhaled or smoked, and must be stored in a locked, secured case in a school health office, as are other controlled prescriptions that need to be administered during the school day.
Students are not permitted to carry medical marijuana on campus or to possess it, Bartz said of the policy. Only the nurse or the student’s parent or guardian in the nurse’s office will administer it. Nurses may refuse to administer medical marijuana to students, in which case, the parent or guardian would administer the dosage.
“The policy outlines that parents or guardians provide the prescription to the school nurse. It may only be administered by the school nurse’s office,” Bartz said.
Without a card, smoking marijuana on school grounds is not allowed or sanctioned. The sale and distribution of any drugs on school campus is illegal, including medical marijuana, Bartz said. The sale and distribution of any drug, prescription or illicit, on campus or at a school-sponsored event may be punishable by suspension and arrest.
Bartz emphasized that the important aspect of the policy is that a parent or a guardian must provide the prescription and the medical marijuana to the school nurse.
“Students cannot transport or carry medical marijuana on campus. All medicine that must be given at school is kept in a secure cabinet, along with the doctor’s order,” she said.
The policy is available on the school’s website, Bartz noted.
