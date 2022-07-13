NORTH PROVIDENCE – Together RI, the state’s effort to bring people together to share a meal during these divided times, will hold a relaunch kick-off in North Providence this Thursday, July 14.
“We are inviting North Providence residents to break bread and break through the polarization that increasingly is eroding their willingness to have civic and civil conversations,” said Chris Barnett, senior communications and marketing officer for the Rhode Island Foundation, which initiated Together RI in 2018.
In increasingly divisive and polarized times, Together RI, after a pandemic-caused hiatus, invites people to share ideas over neighborly meals across the state. It encourages Rhode Islanders to talk and listen to each over a free meal.
“When we did this four years ago, there already was a troubling tendency toward divisiveness and polarization. Now more than ever Rhode Islanders need a place for listening, reconnecting and inspiring constructive, civic and civil dialogue,” said Neil Steinberg, the foundation’s president and CEO.
The relaunch will be this Thursday, July 14, at Lancellotta’s Banquet Restaurant, 1113 Charles St., from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Eleven additional community get-togethers are schedule through Nov. 15, with a complete list posted for advance registrations at rifoundation.org/togetherri.
The North Providence event will have Spanish interpretation.
Mayor Charles Lombardi encouraged everyone possible to attend Thursday’s event, saying this sort of community engagement is more needed than ever as people become more walled off to those around them. Come discuss ideas or issues, he said, and maybe even see them acted upon.
“We’ll offer people the chance to talk face-to-face with each other over family-style meals. Bring your ideas for improving your community and the local challenges you’d like to see addressed,” said Steinberg.
The R.I. Foundation is a wonderful organization, Lombardi said, and has done so much good for the town in the form of grants to improve Camp Meehan.
The get-togethers take place at restaurants and community gathering spaces that are well known locally. The events are free and open to the public, but seating is limited. The public can attend any of the sessions regardless of where they live, as long as they register in advance.
“Every voice in Rhode Island deserves to be heard. Grab a friend and join other engaged folks in your area for a free meal and positive discussion to highlight opportunities in your community and our state,” said Steinberg.
The foundation will provide moderators to help guide the conversations, but participants will drive the topics and discussions. The findings will be shared with participants and the public after the final session.
In 2018, more than 1,300 people attended at least one of the Together RI get-togethers. The foundation released the results in a report posted at togetherri.org.
The R.I. Foundation is the largest and most comprehensive funder of nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island. Working with donors, the organization raised $98 million and awarded $76 million in grants to organizations addressing the state’s most pressing issues and needs of diverse communities last year. Through leadership, fundraising and grant-making activities, often in partnership with individuals and organizations, the foundation has a mission to help Rhode Island reach its true potential, say its leaders. Find more information at rifoundation.org.
