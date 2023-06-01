LINCOLN – From Federal Hill to Carnegie Hall, 17-year-old Jake Kambo of Lincoln is taking every opportunity he can to showcase his voice and pursue his dream of being a professional singer.
“I was like 2 years old, grabbing the microphone and singing the ABCs at my dad’s birthday party,” said Kambo, son of Jacob Kamborian and Jamie DeCubellis. “But my love for older music really began when I was in middle school. I remember my aunt playing ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ by Frank Sinatra and I became obsessed with that song.”
After that, Kambo said he started perfecting his signature crooner style, a deep, jazzy, old-fashioned sound similar to the likes of Sinatra and Michael Buble.
“I really love performing songs that people love, and that they can get up and dance to,” he said.
In 2020, Kambo took to the streets of Federal Hill, belting out his favorite classic songs such “The Way You Look Tonight” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”
“Before I knew it, I was getting business and people were asking for me to play at their events,” he told The Breeze.
Since then, Kambo said he’s taken on many gigs, including weddings and cocktail parties, in addition to performing in restaurants.
In the past year alone, Kambo has sung at Parma Ristorante, Brewology, Pub on 1, Tavolo, Union & Main, Anthony’s Authentic Italian Cuisine, The George, Napolitano’s Brooklyn Pizza, J&J Lounge, Chapel Grille and more, all while balancing high school and participating in various singing competitions.
Chapel Grille even put Kambo on a billboard, which he described as “very cool,” and said he even got some jobs from the promotion.
Of his accomplishments thus far, Kambo said he is most proud of having performed at Carnegie Hall with the Honors Performance Series choir program. Of 20,000 applicants to the program, Kambo was one of 600 singers chosen.
Last week, Kambo starred in his first play, claiming the role of Beast in East End Arts and Theatre’s rendition of “Beauty and the Beast.”
Kambo said he has many restaurant performances lined up the summer, including a gig at the Park Place Cafe in the Park Theatre, performing before the Rat Pack show. To find where Kambo will be singing each month, visit www.jakekambo.com
Though he still has one year at Lincoln High School left, Kambo says he has his eyes set on a performing arts college, such as Berklee College of Music and The Juilliard School, where he would study vocal performance.
Kambo said his end goal is to have his own orchestra, and to “tour the world, spreading joy, love and happiness.”
