Willow the therapy dog
Buy Now

Willow, an Australian Labradoodle, is starting training to become the Lincoln School Department’s first therapy dog.

LINCOLN – At 3 months old, Willow might be Lincoln’s youngest student. She’s at the very beginning of her training to become a professional therapy dog, but she already has a job lined up with the Lincoln School Department when she graduates next year.

Research shows that having a therapy dog in a school environment can help reduce stress and anxiety while increasing student achievement and attendance and influencing positive behavior. It will take about a year for Willow to finish a rigorous training schedule alongside her handlers, but she was already logging hours visiting school buildings last week as teachers prepared for the return to class.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.