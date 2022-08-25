LINCOLN – At 3 months old, Willow might be Lincoln’s youngest student. She’s at the very beginning of her training to become a professional therapy dog, but she already has a job lined up with the Lincoln School Department when she graduates next year.
Research shows that having a therapy dog in a school environment can help reduce stress and anxiety while increasing student achievement and attendance and influencing positive behavior. It will take about a year for Willow to finish a rigorous training schedule alongside her handlers, but she was already logging hours visiting school buildings last week as teachers prepared for the return to class.
It was a group effort to bring the Australian Labradoodle to Lincoln.
Eighth-grade special educator Kate Vespia expressed interest in a therapy dog to Supt. Larry Filippelli and Lincoln’s director of student services, Allynn Grantham, after a School Committee member approached them with a similar suggestion.
At the same time, the administrative team was seeing a higher percentage of students struggling with mental health issues, particularly at the middle school level.
“The number of students needing specialized instruction to deal with social emotional learning was increasing,” Grantham said. “Maybe it’s COVID, maybe it’s just being a middle school student and experiencing the stresses of how things have changed.”
With these three factors occurring simultaneously, Grantham started to talk more seriously about bringing in a therapy dog. She spoke to Filippelli, union president and LMS teacher Fred Hoppe, and Lincoln’s school principals to gauge their interest.
She also reached out to fellow special education directors across the state, conducting research alongside Vespia about the process for acquiring Willow and the uses of a therapy dog in an academic setting.
“Katie and Allynn have researched this all summer,” Hoppe said.
With the support of administrators, Vespia adopted Willow from the same breeder and trainer that produced comfort dogs such as the Cranston Police Department’s K9 Cali and North Smithfield’s Libby. After following those dogs on social media, she said she was compelled by the ways the dogs are able to help members of the community.
Thinking about the mental health of students, Vespia said she wondered what the School Department might do differently to address the problem. “I thought we could have the same type of program, but more geared toward the school system instead of a Police Department or nursing home.”
Vespia, who said she’s always had a deep love for dogs, will be Willow’s primary caretaker. She’s splitting custody (and training duties) with Hoppe. All three of them will have to undergo high-level training for the next year or so, two to three days per week in South Kingstown.
The upcoming school year will be the “development year” for the program, but Willow will still be spending time visiting the schools to get more accustomed to the environment.
Willow will undergo robust and very expensive training for the next year and a half to become certified. They’ll need financial support to expand the program, since the training is costly, and Hoppe said they’re exploring various fundraising options.
Willow, who was born on June 4, spent time visiting teachers and administrators as they prepped for the reopening of school last week.
“We did a tour of the high school last week for two students who are anxious about moving up. They held Willow through the entire thing,” Hoppe said. “The reactions to her are really priceless.”
The pandemic “knocked us for a loop,” Grantham said, but the therapy dog program marks a shift in approach to mental health from reactive to preventative.
From an educational perspective, Grantham said, “we know that students thrive when they’re regulated and feeling comfortable in the building. Research shows that the presence of a therapy dog, even in small increments, works to significantly reduce the anxiety and stress of being back in school.”
For years, she said colleges have been bringing in therapy dogs during midterm and final exams to help student de-stress, but recent research shows that there aren’t enough therapy dogs to meet the rising demand.
A therapy dog differs from a comfort animal or service pet, Gratham said, in that therapy animals are meant to benefit a community versus an individual.
When working with a therapy dog, Hoppe said the handler is often a psychologist, social worker or guidance councilor. Those involved with bringing Willow to Lincoln wanted to ensure that she’d help people on a greater scale, versus a handful of students who visit the guidance councilor.
“We wanted more bang for the buck,” Hoppe said. “We don’t want her to be an ‘event dog’ who only comes in on special occasions.”
Filippelli said he had some trepidation before Vespia and Grantham presented their research on the benefits of therapy animals in a school setting.
“It’s beneficial, not only for students going through a tough time but for students in general,” he said, noting that test scores have been shown to improve in the environment where a dog reduces stress. Students are still struggling coming out of the pandemic, he said.
“Whether a child has suffered a significant loss or trauma, COVID related or not, Willow will absolutely be a benefit to them,” he said. “Even when we first met Willow, she was around 10 weeks old running around the office and everyone just melted.”
Willow is expected to spend the bulk of her time at the middle school for now. Administrators said the need is greatest there.
In the future, though, they have high hopes for expanding the program across the district. Before he retires, Hoppe said his ultimate goal would be to have a therapy dog in every Lincoln public school.
“If a teacher has their own dog or is thinking about adopting, and they’re willing to go through this process, let me know if you’re interested in learning more,” he told a group of teachers on Friday. “I’m committed to bringing this to every building.”
Filippelli said expansion is also on his mind. The school department will be forming a committee to help determine the schedule of access to Willow, and how, exactly, she’ll be used on a day-to-day basis.
“The data supports the dog starting out pretty readily at the middle school level, but we could use one in every building, to be fair, based on the need. That would be something I’d push for,” Grantham said. “My gut tells me we’ll need one in every building.”
Grantham said she’s excited about the program, and that it’s being supported from multiple angles.
“The School Committee, teachers, the union, the administration … it really is a collaborative effort, which is awesome,” she said. She encouraged people interested in learning more to reach out to her, Hoppe or Vespia.
She said they plan to post updates on social media, so people can follow allow with Willow’s journey from start to finish.
“I’m really looking forward to reading those posts,” she said. “I’m also lucky … Kate sends me pictures of Willow often.”
“She’s just awesome,” Filippelli said. At an administrators’ retreat last Tuesday, he was talking about his goals for the district this year and began to talk about Willow. “Right on cue she came upstairs,” he said.
“She changed the whole room. Talk about taking stress away. That’s exactly what they’re for,” he said. “I think she’s going to be something special for the district.”
