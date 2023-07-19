CENTRAL FALLS – This summer, Mayor Maria Rivera’s office has a new greeter, 19-year-old Miguel Fenton.
Fenton is available to answer general questions, greet people, and take phone calls from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday mornings until Aug. 3.
A few weeks ago, Fenton got to be mayor for a day. He says he is excited to be serving the community. Aside from being involved at the mayor’s office, Fenton plays for a unified basketball team and won a tournament last year.
Fenton, who says he loves shadowing Rivera and learning on the job, discussed his role as greeter as well as his aspirations to become mayor himself one day.
What do you like most about being a greeter?
I like seeing a lot of people come in who are friendly and nice to talk to.
How was your experience being mayor for a day?
I had to speak up about the city and talk to people, which was easy. Once I emailed them, they had to email me back for an appointment. I also had to present the slides of a presentation to the chief of staff, RJ.
Being mayor for a day is a big responsibility. You’ve got to be in charge of the city and of everything, like the people who work in the community including the fire department and police department but I didn’t speak that much with the fire department or police.
What is your biggest takeaway from working in the mayor’s office?
My biggest takeaway is that people should speak up for themselves and advocate for themselves about the city. If you need help, speak up for yourself.
Do you have any goals that you want to fulfill?
Someday I will become a future mayor because I would like to help the city and keep it safe and clean for people who have disabilities or don’t have disabilities. I told the mayor that I would like to become mayor in the future and she told me to follow in her footsteps.
She said the first job at City Hall is downstairs as a greeter, and once I get good at it, I work my way up a little bit, one step at a time. The next level or step is to be an assistant with Zulaika, who’s in her office doing paperwork and taking phone calls. I would be excited to assist Zulaika with her daily tasks.
The next step after that would be the chief of staff, who is in charge of staff at the mayor’s office. The chief of staff goes with the mayor to meetings and has to schedule important meetings for the mayor. That’s how I would work my way up to become mayor.
What do you like to do for fun?
When I am not in the mayor’s office, I like to go to CVS. I live in Central Falls with my aunt and I like to talk to people about sports and movies. My favorite sport is basketball and my favorite team is the Los Angeles Lakers. My favorite movie is “Home Alone” and I recently got to see the Super Mario movie, which was good.
Anything you would like to say to readers about the city?
Yes, people who take their dogs out for a walk cannot leave their dog’s waste on the sidewalk; they need to pick up after themselves. There are plenty of dog waste stations to put the waste in. Also, people should not throw garbage on the sidewalks.
The sidewalk outside is cracked all over the city. It will be expensive to fix, but I hope that it will be fixed. I’m pretty happy to be doing what I’m doing as a greeter for the city of Central Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.