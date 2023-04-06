“You can cosplay no matter what size you are, but for me I thought it wouldn’t be the true character,” he said.
But when the pandemic hit, Auclair, who works full time at a Kia dealership, said he like everyone else in the world at the time was bored and looking for something to do.
“I knew I could do a Peter Griffin impression,” he said, so he took it to popular social media app TikTok.
Peter Griffin, one of the main characters of an American animated sitcom “Family Guy,” is voiced by Seth MacFarlane and first appeared on the show as a regular back in 1998.
Auclair said the followers started piling up with each video that did particularly well. Auclair now has 1.4 million followers, and his most-viewed TikTok video has 34.3 million views and 5.8 million likes. He said that though he started getting paid by TikTok, he gets most of his money from Cameo, a website allowing celebrities to send personalized videos to their fans. He said he only charges around $15 for a video, but has already made about $14,000 by doing it.
“I try to stick to the Family Guy-esque thing,” he said of his content, and he mentions some fun activities he’s participated in as the character, including going on a paranormal ghost hunt and attending WWE events in Providence. Auclair was also invited by the Providence Bruins to drop the game puck and partake in announcements, and he got to walk around and meet people at the game.
Auclair said he has six conventions coming up that are sponsored by Rhode Island Comic Con. He said in past events he’s got to be a part of, he’s met amazing people and even some of his favorite celebrities such as Jason Lee Earl and Seth MacFarlane’s sister Rachael.
Auclair told The Breeze that because he spends about 10 hours per day dedicated to cosplay, becoming Peter Griffin has helped him gain a surge of confidence that he never knew he had. He currently only has to compete with one other Peter Griffin cosplayer, who’s been playing the role for quite some time, but he doesn’t seem too worried about that competition.
“It really helped me come out of my shell, I have more self confidence for putting myself out there,” he said.
Like everyone else on social media, he said he occasionally gets nasty comments online, but he encourages others to put themselves out there like he did.
“For anyone who wants to do it, just do it,” he said.
Follow Auclair at @stevieoaks401 on TikTok, Twitter, Youtube, Instagram. For a cameo, check him out at @StevieOaks.
