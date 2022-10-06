GLOCESTER – The Glocester and Foster School Committee races will decide the new members of the regional school committee.
The regional school committee is made up of nine members, including the six-member Glocester School Committee and three-member Foster School Committee.
Glocester has four-year staggered terms, with three seats, including Aaron Dupuis, Chairperson Jonathan Burlingame and Beth Keeling who are not up for re-election.
The three Glocester seats that are up for re-election this year are those that have been held by Walter M. O. Steere Jr., Melissa Worthy and Cynthia Joyce. Joyce is the only incumbent seeking re-election and a longtime member. She faces off against four candidates in the non-partisan race, including Patricia Henry, Marc Rizzo, Amy Ferreira and Jessica Wilhelm.
Henry, like Joyce, has held a position on a town board for several years, and said she understands the importance of bringing public service to an elected position. Henry previously served on the council from 2016 to 2020, and was liaison to the school board for four years.
Henry said she is ready to return to public service after taking a two-year break to spend time with her grandchildren. She said she is well-poised for what she says is a very serious position dealing with tremendous financial, curriculum and transparency issues, as she is an experienced community leader.
“I don’t think this is a position for people who have not already been in an elected position,” she said.
Henry said she is focused on fixing issues in the district, including delivering a financially responsible budget, teaching an appropriate curriculum, ensuring safety for students in and out of school, and respecting parents.
Also serving on the Budget Board, Henry said she will take that experience to work with the town and residents to create a transparent and flexible budget.
“I’m all about transparency and open communication on all levels of finance, School Committee, parents,” she said.
For curriculum, Henry said Glocester schools need to continually strive to improve ranking in the state and the region, as well as program excellence.
“We need a good, sound innovation education option for all students,” she said.
Safety means physical and emotional safety in schools, including from bullies. Henry said she’s heard complaints about bullying in Glocester schools, and wants to ensure the zero-tolerance policy is being used.
Lastly, she said the non-partisan school board should leave politics at the door and treat everyone with respect, honesty and transparency.
Henry is a retired businesswoman who also taught in Warwick schools for 10 years.
Rizzo returned to Glocester after graduating from Bryant University with a degree in global supply chain management, as well as Spanish and Chinese languages. At 23, graduating from Ponaganset High School in 2017, Rizzo said he would bring a young, fresh perspective to the school board that could help advocate for students.
Rizzo said he truly cares about the programs that Glocester offers students, and wants to make sure the district retains those programs. He said he would like to make sure taxpayer money is being spent solely on students.
His biggest concern is spending, he said, and he would bring transparency on spending to the board.
“I generally tend to be fiscally moderate. I have no intention of reducing the school budget. I want to make sure what we have goes to the students. There is no need for large increases annually,” he said.
Rizzo said he is also concerned about student safety in schools, and wants to ensure the district is allocating resources to protect students.
Ferreira, 39, said she decided to run for the committee because as a mother of three children, she is increasingly more interested in decisions that are made based on COVID, and wants to affect positive change in a leadership role.
Originally from Cumberland, Ferreira said she and her husband moved to Glocester five years ago due to its great school system.
She said COVID was an impossible situation, adding that there was no handbook outlining how to handle what was going on. While the committee did a good job making decisions in the best interest of students and teachers, she said she feels there should be a parent on the board.
“I’m in a good position for me to have a kid in each school and have that perspective and offer that information,” Ferreira said.
As a licensed mental health practitioner and school social worker, Ferreira said she’s worked with kids and families all over the state and in schools.
She said she would like to share that perspective with schools, as well as add more of a focus on mental health and considerations for students.
“I feel like someone new to the town may not be a detriment than someone more integrated with the community. I plan to stay here and have my kids go through the district, and have my kids be the best they can possibly be,” she said.
Wilhelm, 34, said though new to Glocester with only four years in town, she said she wants to be more involved with the education system. Wilhelm, who owns a childcare center in Glocester, has twin 9-year-old sons at Fogarty Elementary School, as well as stepchildren in the middle and high school.
Wilhelm said she feels like the curriculum has undergone a lot through the pandemic.
“I think change is good, and that’s what I’m hoping to see in this election,” Wilhelm said.
Wilhelm is also the treasurer for Tri-Town Titans Football, and volunteers and participates in several local events.
In Foster, all three seats are up for election every two years, including Shelley Pezza, Kathleen Swanson and Brendan Mara. Pezza is the sole incumbent in Foster seeking re-election, facing Eileen Cook, Jennifer Spaziano and Lauren Haynes.
Cook could not be reached for comment.
Pezza said she ran for School Committee 10 years ago when she was unhappy with what was happening in the district. She decided to run for a one last term to help a new administration get settled and continue the “amazing work” that was happening in the district.
Pezza said she helped keep Isaac Paine Elementary School open five days a week during COVID, saving taxpayers $1.2 million and giving parents a choice to send their children to school. In addition, Pezza said she supported the administration and invested in the curriculum to increase test scores, which led to Paine Elementary being awarded a Blue Ribbon. Pezza said she also helped in bringing in $7.4 million in grants to the district over the past five years. She said she is not afraid to ask questions when things do not make sense.
“I recognize when there is a problem, and being a business owner, I have high expectations for work ethic and making the taxpayer’s dollar count and go as far as it can,” she said.
She said she plans to continue to be a voice and advocate for parents and students and make decisions in the best interest of students while being fiscally responsible.
“I was raised that you don’t complain, you get involved,” she said.
Spaziano and Haynes are campaigning together and share goals and issues, said Spaziano.
Spaziano is a working mother of four children who attend Ponaganset Middle School and Isaac Paine Elementary. She said she and her husband are passionate about education, and both love the community. She is the vice president of technology and innovation at a national finance organization.
As a school board member, Spaziano said she will bring a fresh perspective on “persistent pain points,” improved communication with the community, and collaboration.
She said she is running for Foster School Committee because she is passionate about public education and allocating tax dollars effectively. Spaziano said she is an excellent listener with more than 20 years of experience in business management. She also served as a volunteer in Foster Schools, as well as with the after-school program providing free and low-cost programs to more than 100 students every year.
“As a School Committee member, I look forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to improve school communication, ensure student safety, and encourage a positive school culture where students, administrators and teachers can thrive. It would be an honor to serve our community,” she said.
Spaziano and Haynes say they are focused on building upon Foster’s great foundation of amazing teachers, administrators and community members. Both will address improving school communication, ensuring student safety, cultivating a positive school culture and leveraging resources and the budget responsibly.
Haynes is also a mother of two children who attend Paine Elementary and was born and raised in Foster. Haynes has a background in youth work and worked in a variety of youth and education organizations, specializing in performing arts, literacy, fitness and environmental education.
Haynes also brings experience with grant reviewing, administration and communication while working with the Providence After-School Alliance.
“I am committed to communication, collaboration and creative solutions,” she said.
Haynes said she comes from a long line of family members who instilled the importance of being present in the community, helping neighbors and giving back.
“Dedication to community service has shaped my life, and I would be honored to serve the students, families and taxpayers of Foster,” she said.
