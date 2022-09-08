SMITHFIELD – Five candidates are competing for three seats on the five-member Smithfield School Committee in the Sept. 13 primary, including three endorsed candidates and two independent Republicans.
Incumbent Richard Iannitelli is seeking re-election and is joined by fellow party members Jessica Sala and Amanda Fafard. Non-endorsed candidates Gary Alix and John Fabiano round out the five-candidate primary ballot.
Alix has not responded to requests for comment.
The School Committee has five seats with four-year staggered terms, with members Anthony Torregrossa and Benjamin Caisse, both Democrats, not up for election until 2024. Both are serving their first term on the School Committee.
Two School Committee members up for election are not seeking re-election this year, including Chairperson Virginia Harnois, a Democrat, and Republican Rose Marie Cipriano after eight years on the board.
The top three earners of the Republican primary will run against three endorsed Democrat candidates in the Nov. 8 general election, including Aaron Bishop, Elizabeth Worthley and Kristina Fox. Edward Quattrini, an independent, is also running.
Iannitelli said he would like the schools to get back to the basics, and is concerned about “COVID loss,” over the past three years where students lost time in school. He said there are education gaps in all fields of study.
Iannitelli is the only candidate who previously served on the board, he said, and with that comes institutional knowledge on how to run meetings and experience with large capital projects.
Fafard’s campaign focus is to improve the relationship between faculty, staff and teachers while trying to give families a voice in the district. Fafard said she has a passion for special education and is pursuing a degree in special education to help implement programs and support services in Smithfield.
Fafard said it is important as a district to understand and service children who do not fit into a box. She said now that the elementary schools are complete, the secondary schools need to be improved. She also would like to see teachers receive more support after dealing with teaching during the pandemic.
Sala said there is room for improvement in Smithfield schools, and she would bring transparency and oversight to the curriculum as well as get parents more involved than in the past.
Sala, too, would like to see improvements in secondary schools, as well as focus on the fundamentals of education without removing any critical programming. She said Smithfield school should focus on career opportunities in addition to college planning.
Fabiano said he would like to bring Smithfield schools back to the basics, and said education has stumbled in the past few years. He said he would like to see the district focus on reading, writing and arithmetic.
Fabiano said students need more freedom in school, and should not be pushed towards an agenda that the country was not founded on. Parents are not happy with the state of education, he said.
Meet the Republican candidates for the Smithfield School Committee primary (Alix did not submit information):
John Fabiano
7 Randall St., Greenville
Age: 39
Years in community: 33
Employment: Currently police officer in Warren Police Department; corrections officer at Rhode Island Department of Correction; Union Carpenter.
Education: Bachelor’s in criminal justice
Community activities/ public service: Unit commander of the R.I. Young Marines for nine years and earned multiple awards and national recognition for outstanding services, strengthening the lives of the youth and supporting their families; worked with dozens of veteran groups such as the Marine Corps League, Boston and Providence VA, wounded veteran clinics and more.
Family: Wife, Erin, and three school-aged children as well as niece and nephews in the school system.
Amanda Fafard
81 Pleasant View Ave., Smithfield
Age: 35
Years in community: 35
Employment/employment history: Previously IT/office manager at Zelano Insurance for 10 years;
Education: Smithfield High School Class of 2005; IT degree from New England Tech; current student at R.I. College for special education/elementary education
Community activities/public service: Pleasant View Elementary School PTO president; Smithfield Special Education Local Advisory Committee co-chairperson; Previously Smithfield Girls Basketball head coach; assistant Smithfield Girls Basketball travel coach; previously assistant Smithfield Girls Softball coach
Family: Husband, Jason Fafard, Smithfield firefighter. Children, Ella Fafard, grade 7, Logan Fafard, grade 4, Greyson Fafard, kindergarten.
Richard Iannitelli
99 Dean Ave., Smithfield
Age: 65
Years in community: 63
Employment/employment history: President, Iannitelli Insurance Agency
Education: 1980 graduate of University of Massachusetts; bachelor’s in environmental science; bachelor’s in Economics; 1975 Smithfield High School graduate
Community activities/public service: member, Northern R.I. Chamber of Commerce; past president, North Central Chamber of Commerce; member, Independent Insurance Agents of RI; member, Smithfield Capital Committee
Family: Married with two children
Jessica Sala
182 Rocky Hill Road, Smithfield
Age: 41
Years in community: 36
Employment/employment history: Fidelity Investments, 2000-present
Education: Member of the Smithfield Republican Town Committee; member, Smithfield High School Parent Council; member, Smithfield High School Booster Club; member, Smithfield Prevention Coalition; previous board member, Old County Road School PTA
Family: Husband, Matthew Sala, married for 19 years; children, Garrett, 17, Joseph, 15, Nicholas, 11.
