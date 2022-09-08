SMITHFIELD – For the first time in 10 years, incumbent Sen. Stephen Archambault is not running in the race for the Senate District 22 seat, leaving two Democrat to choose from in the Sept. 13 primary.
Town Councilor David Tikoian and returning candidate Melanie G. DuPont are going head-to-head in the Democratic primary, and the winner will face off with endorsed Republican candidate and former Town Council President Paul Santucci for the District 22 seat, which represents Smithfield, North Providence, and Johnston.
Archambault’s decision to leave the race, which he said was to spend more time with his family, and endorse Tikoian in the final hours before declaration papers were due caused criticism from both parties.
DuPont, a progressive Democrat, said that action shows that the Rhode Island Democratic Party lacks integrity.
“I have interacted with Archambault enough times to realize that we can’t expect selfish, dishonest politicians to take unselfish, honest actions,” she said.
DuPont is focusing her third run for Senate 22 on helping Rhode Island become the first state to achieve 100 percent clean energy, build 10,000 affordable green homes in the state, enhance reproductive rights, invest in small businesses, fully fund public schools, pass a truly livable wage, prevent gun violence, create single-payer universal health insurance and end tax breaks for huge corporations.
DuPont previously lost to Archambault in the 2018 and 2020 primaries.
Endorsed Democrat candidate Tikoian said his platform focuses on addressing a myriad of issues to create a thriving economy including fostering good-paying job opportunities, funding education and social service programs, public safety, affordable housing, rebuilding aging infrastructure and more. He says he will pull from his experience in municipal government and public safety to help invest in shared municipal services and continue to keep Rhode Island affordable to live in.
Archambault previously beat Santucci in the November 2020 general election. Santucci said he represents Republican ideals, focusing on empowering parents to remove students from failing schools, help combat inflation in Rhode Island, and address unfunded post-employment benefits. Santucci says he is also passionate about reducing recidivism in prisons.
The race has grown especially contentious with the involvement of from former State Police Col. Stephen O’Donnell and his wife, who made accusations against Tikoian, who previously worked with Stephen O’Donnel with the State Police, during an August council meeting.
At the meeting, Holly O’Donnell accused Tikoian of abusing his power as North Providence Police Chief around 2019, a year before he left the position, saying he stared at her in a threatening manner on two occasions while in police uniform.
Holly added that she filed a complaint with North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi about Tikoian. Lombardi confirmed he spoke with Tikoian on two occasions, though he said he did not see the alleged harassment and could not confirm it happened.
Lombardi also recommended that Holly consider a restraining order against Tikoian, and though she did not, she said she wished she had.
In a statement, Tikoian expressed his “sincere hope” that the O’Donnells find peace in issues “they appear to have internalized.”
“I have found peace with what he has put my family and I through this past decade. My focus is to continue serving our community and state with humility, professionalism and unselfish devotion,” Tikoian said.
Last week, mailers were sent to Smithfield residents referencing the Holly O’Donnell matter pushing for the DuPont vote and accusing Tikoian of harassment and abusing his power. It is unclear who financed the campaign mailers.
Meet the Democrat candidates for the District 22 Senate primary:
Melanie G. DuPont
Address: 25 Higgins St., Smithfield
Age: 49
Years in community: 27
Employment: Senior IT technical writer at Amica Insurance in Lincoln and has worked as a technical writer for more than a dozen corporations; first job as babysitter then delivered papers for The Providence Journal; was a proofreader for The Observer; telephone technical support for Microsoft in 1995.
Education: Graduated from Vancouver Film School for writing for film and television program, 2015; studied mechanical engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute; studied journalism at Northeastern University; Smithfield graduate.
Community activities/public service: Community activist starting in 2017 writing letters to the editor regarding important bills under consideration; ally with LGBTQ Action RI helping to ban conversion therapy statewide; numerous testimonies at Statehouse; secretary of the Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus.
Family: Mother, Anita DuPont, and father, Peter DuPont. Sister Kerry and brother Adam.
David Tikoian
Address: 114 Austin Ave., Smithfield
Age: 54
Years in community: 54
Employment/employment history: 1990-1992 J.H. Lynch Construction Company, Construction Superintendent; 1992-2014 Rhode Island State Police, Trooper, retired after 23 years as Major, Chief Administrative Officer; 2017-2020 North Providence Police Department, Chief, oversaw North Providence Public Safety Building; 2014-2017 and 2020-current Providence Water Supply Board, Deputy General Manager, oversees numerous departments.
Education: Graduate of Bryant University in 1990 with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration; graduate of the Community College of Rhode Island in 1998 with Associate’s degree in Business; 2014 graduate of FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia; Smithfield High School graduate class of 1986.
Community activities/public service: Rhode Island State Police Museum Foundation and the Community College of Rhode Island Alumni Board; antique car enthusiast and member of the Smithfield All Lit Up Christmas Parade Committee. Chairperson for the Rhode Island State Police Centennial Committee March 2021 preparing for the 100th Anniversary of the Rhode Island State Police in April 2025; member of Smithfield Town Council.
Family: His family includes his mother, Ann, who will turn 91 in January, two brothers, Michael and Gary, sister-in-law, Beth, and long-time companion Karen Stamp and her daughter Farrah.
