SCITUATE – While life starts to return to normalcy, the top 10 students in the Scituate High School Class of 2022 reflect on the relationships formed over the years.
From teachers, parents, and peers, the students expressed gratitude for the support that got them into the top 10, and discussed motivating factors to excel. Whether sibling rivalry or a self-drive that got them so far, the achievements of the students speak for themselves.
• Euan Wilkie, 18, son of Douglas Wilkie and Karen Gravel, earned Scituate High School’s class of 2022 top rank of valedictorian. He will attend the University of Rhode Island in the fall, where he will study engineering.
Wilkie said he will remember the sports teams he participated in the most from SHS. Though they weren’t the most successful, they were very fun.
He said his family was instrumental in his success in high school, and was motivated to beat his brother, who was salutatorian two years ago, and he wanted to ensure his younger siblings could not beat him academically in the future.
“They pushed me to take the most difficult and boring classes and to work hard. My friends were what made high school fun. There was always someone to joke around with and make the best of any situation,” Wilkie said.
During his time at SHS, Wilkie was the captain and goalkeeper of the varsity soccer team, captain and singles player on the varsity tennis team, playing both sports since he was a freshman. He also was a soccer referee for seven years.
Wilkie earned several scholarships, including the Harvard Book Award, AP Scholar Award, Rhode Island and National Honor Society Awards, Second Team All Division Soccer award and All Academic Soccer Award in his junior and senior years.
• Emma Diko, 18, daughter of Linda and William Diko, earned the salutatorian position. She will attend Quinnipiac University to study health sciences.
During her time at SHS, Diko served in the National Honor Society, was captain of the girls’ indoor and outdoor track team, and was a member of HOSA-Future Health Professionals. She medaled at the R.I. HOSA state leadership conference three times, earning bronze, gold, and silver medals.
Diko said she will remember her friends and the great memories made through high school the most. She said her drive for perfection and academic excellence motivated her to excel.
“My mom most contributed to my success in high school as she always pushed me to be the best version of myself, while my friends and my school community allowed me opportunities to have fun and enjoy myself within all the school work and academic pressure,” Diko said.
• Maranda Salvas, 18, daughter of Jennifer and Scott Salvas, earned the third rank for the Class of 2022, and will attend Dean College with a double major in technical theater and arts management.
While at SHS, Salvas was president of the National Honor Society, vice president of the Choral Council, a stage manager in Scituate Youth Drama and was in the High School Drama Club.
Salvas said her mother and grandmother supported her throughout her school career and were a driving force behind her success, whether from late-night math homework or helping with college essays.
“I simply wanted to be someone who made my parents proud,” Salvas said.
• Coming in at number four, 2022 Class President Emma LaPlante, 18, daughter of Brian and Jackie LaPlante, will attend Villanova University in the fall to study in the School of Business honors program.
LaPlante participated in SHS’s peer tutoring club, was on the Class Council, Varsity Athletes Above Substance Abuse, Art Club, varsity basketball captain, varsity volleyball captain, and varsity track and field captain. She also was on the District COVID-19 Distance Learning Committee, Massachusetts Huskies/ Ocean State Panthers AAU Basketball, and Envy Elite Club volleyball. She was also in the Rhode Island and National Honor Society.
She earned many awards, including the Valley Breeze Newspaper Northern Rhode Island All-Scholastic Sports Award in Winter 2021-2022 and Fall 2021, the Rhode Island General Treasurer’s Young Leadership Award, and the Coach’s Award for varsity basketball and volleyball, among others.
As a goal-oriented person, LaPante said her teammates, coaches and school supported her through school and success.
“I will especially treasure my relationship with Ms. Matisewski, who inspired me in the classroom, provided valuable life advice, and introduced me to her alma mater and my future home, Villanova University. Without her encouragement and mentoring, I would not be the individual I am today,” LaPlante said.
• Juliana Desnoyers, 18, daughter of Gary and Saray Desnoyers, is fifth in the Class of 2022 and will attend the University of New Hampshire to study musical theater.
Desnoyers was in the Drama Club, volleyball team and the National Honor Society. She earned the All State Performance Award for Acting and Solo and Ensemble Superior Scores.
She said Drama Club is the most memorable experience she will remember about her time at SHS, particularly winning the State Drama Club Festival in her freshman year. She said the emotional reaction she felt to the standing ovation after her performance led her to pursue a career in musical theater.
“My teachers always challenged me in a way that led me to success,” Desnoyers said.
• Andrew Del Santo, 17, son of LisaMarie and TJ Del Santo, earned the rank of sixth in his class, and will attend Roger Williams University to study chemistry.
While at SHS, Del Santo was captain of the varsity baseball team, and a member of the National and Rhode Island Honor Societies, and earned the Silver Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish.
Del Santo said he will remember the fun times he has had with friends, both inside and outside of classrooms at SHS. He said his parents, teachers and coaches contributed most to his success, and his friends made high school an enjoyable experience.
He said his competitive spirit motivated him to excel, and to always do his best no matter the task.
• Julia Olson, 18, daughter of Kris and Andrea Olson, is the seventh-ranking student, and will attend the University of Saint Joseph with a major in nursing and a minor in nutrition.
Olson was the vice president of the Rhode Island Chapter of HOSA-Future Health Professionals, vice president of competitive events of the SHS HOSA club, class secretary, member of the Varsity Athletes Against Substance Abuse, captain of the varsity soccer and basketball teams, member of the golf team, was on the Math Club, Unity Club, and a peer tutor.
She earned awards in the Rhode Island and National Honor Societies, Rhode Island High School Civic Leader Award, gold, silver and bronze medals at HOSA R.I. Spring Leadership Conference, second place in Rhode Island Economics Challenge, third place in the Rhode Island Personal Finance Challenge, Second Team All Division Coaches Soccer Award and the Second Team and Third Team All Division Coaches Basketball Award.
Of her high school years, Olson said she will remember the Scituate community the most, especially her teachers, coaches and friends. She said SHS is a small school where everyone knows each other.
“We are all a family and genuinely care about one another,” Olson said.
• Jenna Petrarca, 18, daughter of Jeffry and Donna Petrarca, is eighth in the class and will attend Elon University to study nursing.
Petrarca was a member of the SHS Chorus, HOSA-Future Health Professional Club, National Honor Society, Unified Basketball team, peer tutor, student director of the Drama Club and class secretary.
She won Excellent and Superior Rankings in Voice for Solo and Ensemble, and ranked third in Competing Sopranos in the Rhode Island All State Choir.
Petrarca said she will remember her student-teacher bonds and the strong friendships she built inside and outside the classroom. She said Mr. Lisi contributed most to her success and enjoyment of high school.
Petrarca said her family and teachers served as constant reminders to push herself.
“What motivated me to excel is the constant reminder of the future,” Petrarca said.
• Joseph Spaziano, 18, son of Michael and Jennifer Spaziano, is ninth in the SHS Class of 2022 and will attend Norwich University in the Army ROTC Scholarship Program to study criminal justice.
Spaziano was captain of the cross country team, vice president of the National Honor Society, senior patrol leader of the Troop 1 Boy Scouts, and played on the high school baseball team and indoor track. He won the 2021 Rhode Island Civic Leadership Award.
He said he will remember the great friendships he’s formed and the memories he’s made during his time at SHS.
Spaziano said his desire to serve in the United States Army motivated him to excel, and said he worked very hard to earn an ROTC scholarship.
• Olivia Barone, 18, daughter of Nicole and Chad Barone, is 10th in the class and will attend Rhode Island College to study English.
Barone was on the unified basketball and volleyball teams, and was voted Most Likely to Spread Kindness in the Senior Superlatives. She was also a member of the National and Rhode Island Honor Societies, and earned the United States Herbert and Claiborne Pell Medal.
Barone said she will look back fondly on the close-knit community that became family over the four years at SHS. She said her sister, Morgan, served as a source of inspiration, and taught her to be accepting and kind, and also provided a gateway into unified sports.
Barone said her incredible support system motivated her to be the student she is, and said her family and teachers never failed to provide her with encouragement and support.
“I could not have reached my current success without the people around me or their boundless faith in me,” Barone said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.