SMITHFIELD – Smithfield High School leaders say they’re proud to announce that 21 students will graduate Summa Cum Laude having earned a 94+ unweighted grade point average over their high school years.
The Class of 2022 is the first graduating student body of Smithfield High School since the switch from class rank to the Cum Laude ranking system based on grades, similar to colleges and universities. Principal Dan Kelley said the move will allow the school to recognize more students, emphasize growth, and decrease “unhealthy” academic competition by switching to a Latin system.
Courses are weighted to award students who take challenging courses such as college prep, honors, advanced placement (AP) and early enrollment program (EEP) at the high school more credit toward their grade point average.
The high school switched to the Latin system three years ago to honor the highest academic achievers. Smithfield High School is applauding the following students for their tenacity as they worked hard through their four years of high school to maintain their academic position and focus despite enduring so much through their four years.
Valedictorian — Aleksander Reilly
College: Bryant University
Intended major: actuarial mathematics
Honored educator: Tamara Carty, English
The Smithfield High School Class of 2022 valedictorian, Aleksander Reilly, son of Russ and Heidi Reilly, is attending Bryant University with an intended major in actuarial mathematics.
He has been a member of the boys’ ice hockey team, the boys’ lacrosse team, National Honor Society, Math League, and Tri-M Music Honor Society.
Reilly says his motivation to excel in his academics can be attributed to his parents who “always encouraged me to be my best.”
Asked what he will remember from his high school years, Reilly said, “Although I will not remember every single thing taught in class, I will remember the skills that were instilled in me to be the best student I could possibly be, and the amount of effort it took to achieve my goals.”
“I have countless fond memories that I believe will be carried with me throughout my life too, from the boisterous and passionate discussions in Mrs. Carty’s class, the incredible stories Mr. Sosnowski incorporates into his lessons, and every math teacher I have had has continued my love for the subject,” Reilly said.
Salutatorian — Tyler Rose
College: Brown University
Intended major: chemistry
Honored educator: Tamara Carty, English
The Smithfield High School Class of 2022 salutatorian, Tyler Rose, son of George and Jennifer Rose, will be attending Brown University with the intended major of chemistry.
He has been the cross-country and track captain, National Honor Society President, and a member of the Smithfield Youth Council and Sentinel Advisory Council.
Rose said the obvious answer to what motivated him to excel is his friends and family, but that is not without reason.
“The support and motivation I have received from them have fostered my dedication, and helped me to better understand my own needs and wants,” Rose said.
When asked when he will remember from his high school years, Tyler said he will remember the terrible and the enjoyable runs my team and I went on in my senior year’s cross-country season, including runs to the quarry and running up mountains at Thetford Academy.
“As well as that, I will remember what my friends and I put together in our town for the National Honor Society, including the Sentinel Holiday Story Fest and the Second Sentinel Legacy Gala,” Rose said.
Here are the other Summa Cum Laude students (listed alphabetically):
Adrianna Baglini
College: Community College of Rhode Island
Intended major: physical therapy
Honored educator: Samantha Armstrong, science
Jayna Barrette
College: Berklee College of Music
Intended major: songwriting
Honored educator: Tamara Carty, English
Erica Botelho
College: Rhode Island College
Intended major: biology/pre-vet
Honored educator: Diana Daniels, world language
Benjamin Corriveau
College: University of Rhode Island
Intended major: computer science
Honored educator: Kevin Cullen, math
Claire Dancause
College: Providence College
Intended major: undecided
Honored educator: Bruce Lenore, art
Connor Fague
College: University of Rhode Island
Intended major: marketing
Honored educator: Scott Waterman, business
Kristi Georgantis
College: University of Rhode Island
Intended Major: nursing
Honored Educator: Bruce Lenore, art
Connor Guilfoyle
College: Villanova University
Intended major: civil engineering
Honored educator: Vin Zibelli, social studies
Liam Hickey
College: University of South Carolina
Intended major: finance
Honored educator: Scott Waterman, business
Mia Holroyd
College: Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Intended major: biomedical engineering
Honored educator: Derek Snow, social studies
Timothy Hutzley
College: Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Intended major: computer science
Honored educator: Liam Hillery, social studies
Andrew Kelley
College: University of Connecticut
Intended major: computer science and French
Honored educator: Margarita Dempsey, world language
Hanna Muhtaseb
College: Clark University
Intended major: psychology
Honored educator: Kelley Young, social studies
Katherine Placido
College: Clark University
Intended major: political science
Honored educator: Derek Snow, social studies
Olivia Rathbun
College: University of Rhode Island
Intended major: psychology and business
Honored educator: Liam Hillery, social studies
Savannah Ruginski
College: Wheaton College
Intended major: physics and astronomy
Honored educator: Jacob Sosnowski, science
Norinthidachan Samraing
College: Rhode Island College
Intended major: medical imaging
Honored educator: Megan Hall, art
Evan Theroux
College: Clemson University
Intended major: finance
Honored educator: Jacob Sosnowski, science
Elizabeth Weston
College: University of Rhode Island
Intended major: criminology and criminal justice
Honored educator: Andrew Blanchard, science
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.