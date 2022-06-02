SMITHFIELD – Smithfield High School leaders say they’re proud to announce that 21 students will graduate Summa Cum Laude having earned a 94+ unweighted grade point average over their high school years.

The Class of 2022 is the first graduating student body of Smithfield High School since the switch from class rank to the Cum Laude ranking system based on grades, similar to colleges and universities. Principal Dan Kelley said the move will allow the school to recognize more students, emphasize growth, and decrease “unhealthy” academic competition by switching to a Latin system.

Courses are weighted to award students who take challenging courses such as college prep, honors, advanced placement (AP) and early enrollment program (EEP) at the high school more credit toward their grade point average.

The high school switched to the Latin system three years ago to honor the highest academic achievers. Smithfield High School is applauding the following students for their tenacity as they worked hard through their four years of high school to maintain their academic position and focus despite enduring so much through their four years.

Valedictorian — Aleksander Reilly

College: Bryant University

Intended major: actuarial mathematics

Honored educator: Tamara Carty, English

The Smithfield High School Class of 2022 valedictorian, Aleksander Reilly, son of Russ and Heidi Reilly, is attending Bryant University with an intended major in actuarial mathematics.

He has been a member of the boys’ ice hockey team, the boys’ lacrosse team, National Honor Society, Math League, and Tri-M Music Honor Society.

Reilly says his motivation to excel in his academics can be attributed to his parents who “always encouraged me to be my best.”

Asked what he will remember from his high school years, Reilly said, “Although I will not remember every single thing taught in class, I will remember the skills that were instilled in me to be the best student I could possibly be, and the amount of effort it took to achieve my goals.”

“I have countless fond memories that I believe will be carried with me throughout my life too, from the boisterous and passionate discussions in Mrs. Carty’s class, the incredible stories Mr. Sosnowski incorporates into his lessons, and every math teacher I have had has continued my love for the subject,” Reilly said.

Salutatorian — Tyler Rose

College: Brown University

Intended major: chemistry

Honored educator: Tamara Carty, English

The Smithfield High School Class of 2022 salutatorian, Tyler Rose, son of George and Jennifer Rose, will be attending Brown University with the intended major of chemistry.

He has been the cross-country and track captain, National Honor Society President, and a member of the Smithfield Youth Council and Sentinel Advisory Council.

Rose said the obvious answer to what motivated him to excel is his friends and family, but that is not without reason.

“The support and motivation I have received from them have fostered my dedication, and helped me to better understand my own needs and wants,” Rose said.

When asked when he will remember from his high school years, Tyler said he will remember the terrible and the enjoyable runs my team and I went on in my senior year’s cross-country season, including runs to the quarry and running up mountains at Thetford Academy.

“As well as that, I will remember what my friends and I put together in our town for the National Honor Society, including the Sentinel Holiday Story Fest and the Second Sentinel Legacy Gala,” Rose said.

Here are the other Summa Cum Laude students (listed alphabetically):

Adrianna Baglini

College: Community College of Rhode Island

Intended major: physical therapy

Honored educator: Samantha Armstrong, science

Jayna Barrette

College: Berklee College of Music

Intended major: songwriting

Honored educator: Tamara Carty, English

Erica Botelho

College: Rhode Island College

Intended major: biology/pre-vet

Honored educator: Diana Daniels, world language

Benjamin Corriveau

College: University of Rhode Island

Intended major: computer science

Honored educator: Kevin Cullen, math

Claire Dancause

College: Providence College

Intended major: undecided

Honored educator: Bruce Lenore, art

Connor Fague

College: University of Rhode Island

Intended major: marketing

Honored educator: Scott Waterman, business

Kristi Georgantis

College: University of Rhode Island

Intended Major: nursing

Honored Educator: Bruce Lenore, art

Connor Guilfoyle

College: Villanova University

Intended major: civil engineering

Honored educator: Vin Zibelli, social studies

Liam Hickey

College: University of South Carolina

Intended major: finance

Honored educator: Scott Waterman, business

Mia Holroyd

College: Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Intended major: biomedical engineering

Honored educator: Derek Snow, social studies

Timothy Hutzley

College: Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Intended major: computer science

Honored educator: Liam Hillery, social studies

Andrew Kelley

College: University of Connecticut

Intended major: computer science and French

Honored educator: Margarita Dempsey, world language

Hanna Muhtaseb

College: Clark University

Intended major: psychology

Honored educator: Kelley Young, social studies

Katherine Placido

College: Clark University

Intended major: political science

Honored educator: Derek Snow, social studies

Olivia Rathbun

College: University of Rhode Island

Intended major: psychology and business

Honored educator: Liam Hillery, social studies

Savannah Ruginski

College: Wheaton College

Intended major: physics and astronomy

Honored educator: Jacob Sosnowski, science

Norinthidachan Samraing

College: Rhode Island College

Intended major: medical imaging

Honored educator: Megan Hall, art

Evan Theroux

College: Clemson University

Intended major: finance

Honored educator: Jacob Sosnowski, science

Elizabeth Weston

College: University of Rhode Island

Intended major: criminology and criminal justice

Honored educator: Andrew Blanchard, science

