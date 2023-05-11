SCITUATE – Eleven students who climbed to the top of the Scituate High School Class of 2023 this year are thanking their family, friends, teachers and classmates for helping them achieve top rankings.
Valedictorian Julienne Racine, 18, daughter of John and Stephanie Racine, will attend the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Commonwealth Honors College to study biochemistry and molecular biology on the pre-med track.
Racine said her family and friends contributed to her success at SHS, always supporting and helping her and reminding her to breathe and have fun.
Of her time at SHS, Racine said she will remember her time spent in HOSA (Future Health Professionals) the most. She said being part of the club pushed her out of her comfort zone and helped shape her.
While at SHS, Racine was the business manager of the FIRST Robotics Competition Team 5112, class treasurer, a flute and piccolo player in the R.I. Philharmonic Youth Wind Ensemble, president of the Scituate and R.I. HOSA, National Honor Society, and a soloist at the State Ballet of R.I.
Racine won the R.I. Civic Leadership Award, Herbert Claiborne Pell Medal for U.S. History, HOSA Outstanding State Leader while placing at the R.I. HOSA State Leadership Conference, R.I. All-State Band and Orchestra, and received excellent and superior rankings at the RIMEA Solo and Ensemble Music Festival.
Salutatorian Aria Kriticos, 18, daughter of Paula and Dimitri Kriticos, will attend Providence College in the fall to study nursing with a minor in Spanish.
Kriticos said all of her teachers at SHS were amazing and contributed to her success. She said she owes much of her success to the biomedical science pathway and HOSA, including teachers Mrs. Roberge and Mr. Wentworth.
“My parents have served as a constant source of motivation for me. They have given up so much for me, always supporting, encouraging and loving me to the fullest extent. I have always wanted to make them as proud as possible,” Kriticos said.
She said she will always remember spending the last four years with some of her best friends and favorite people making memories she will never forget.
While at SHS, Kriticos played varsity soccer and outdoor track, was vice president of her class and the Scituate and R.I. HOSA chapters, and was in the VAASA Club. She received high honors with distinction, gold and silver medals at the HOSA State Leadership Conference, and placed at the HOSA International Leadership Conference.
Kriticos also earned the General Treasurer Young Leader Award, placed third in the Adam Smith R.I. Economics Challenge, won the College Board Rural and Small Town Recognition Award, the Silver Seal of Biliteracy in English and Spanish, and All-Academic Team for Varsity Soccer Division II.
Coming in third is Daniel Sheehan, 17, son of Brain and Rena Sheehan.
Sheehan will attend Northeastern University to study computer science. While at SHS, Sheehan participated in band and was the treasurer for the Debate Team. He won the Harvard Book Award and the College Board Rural and Small Town Recognition Award.
Sheehan said his parents contributed to his success. He said he has always been competitive, so getting bad grades always felt like losing. Asked what he’ll remember most about SHS, Sheehan replied that he’ll always remember how many bald teachers there were.
At fourth in his class, Marco Wiharso, son of Christine Cocca and Entang Wiharso, will attend Pomona College in California where he will major in environmental and computer science.
Wiharso said his brother, Dominic, has always been his main motivator and pushed him to greater heights.
“His relentless drive and passion to be great, to contribute something to the world, has always resonated with me. Without Dominic, I would not be here today answering this question,” Wiharso said.
He said his teachers, including his AP computer science teacher Mrs. Hersh, greatly contributed to his success.
Wiharso said the memory of winning the state championship in soccer will live long.
Wiharso participated in varsity basketball and soccer, played on the golf team, was president of the Math Club, was a member of the National Honor Society, and did the Career Training Bootcamp with PrepareRI at Rhode Island College.
Awards included the Questbridge College Prep Scholar and Match Finalist, PrepareRI Intern Award, RIIL Student-Athlete of the Year Nominee, Spartan Pride Award, RIIL Distinguished Achievement Award, College Board National Rural and Small Town Award, Silver Spanish Seal of Biliteracy, All-Division in the RIIL Boys Soccer, Valley Breeze Northern R.I. Fall 2022 All-Scholastic Sports Award, and state champion in R.I. Boys Soccer Division IV.
Charlotte Illingworth, 17, daughter of Kathleen and Scott Illingworth, will attend St. John Fisher Univerity to study biochemistry.
Illingworth said she will remember the lessons she learned and the knowledge she gained. She said her guidance counselor, Mr. Haas, greatly contributed to her success at SHS and the dual enrollment program at CCRI.
“My future career motivated me. I’ve wanted to be a medical examiner since sixth grade and excelling in high school is just the first step. To get into colleges that will get me into medical school, I needed to do well in high school,” she said.
Illingworth was president of the Need Club, a member of the HOSA Club, and the National Honor Society, had dual enrollment at CCRI as a Running Start student and was boys and girls volleyball scorekeeper.
She received awards such as the College Board Rural and Small Town Recognition Program, earned medals with HOSA in medical reading and medical math, the Need Project Youth Awards for Exemplary Student Leadership, and took third place for the Brown University Brain Bee.
Sixth in class is Rachael Pietrantozzi, 18, daughter of Anthony and Mary Pietrantozzi. Pietrantozzi will attend the University of Rhode Island to study elementary and special education.
She said she will always remember the personal growth she’s achieved, and said her sister motivated her to excel.
“At this age, there is always so much going on, and everything around you is always changing. I am proud of the person that I have become and will always remember the people and town that helped me get to this point,” she said.
While at SHS, Pietrantozzi was in Project Lead the Way on the biomedical science pathway, 2023 class secretary, community officer in the NHS, a peer tutor, a babysitter, a volunteer at the Scituate Art Festival, Holy Apostles Church, and Scituate Youth Basketball Association.
Pietrantozzi played varsity girls soccer, where she was captain, as well as varsity indoor track, softball and basketball.
She received several awards, including High Honors with Distinction, the Nellie Gorbea Civic Leadership Award, NHS and RINHS, third place in the Adam Smith Economics Challenge, and took silver and gold in the HOSA State Leadership and International Leadership Conference.
Seventh in the SHS Class of 2023 is Evan Williams, 18, son of Brian and Jennifer Williams. He will attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the fall to study mechanical engineering with a minor in music performance.
He said he will remember all of the great times he had with friends, teachers, teams and clubs at SHS, and will never forget the shenanigans of the cafeteria or between periods.
Williams said he excelled because nothing was stopping him from doing so, and also because he wanted to and knew he could do it.
“I believe that I was the biggest motivator of myself. No one pushed me as far as I did, and my want and itch to succeed and become better at what I do,” he said. “Believing in myself was my first step to success, and once I did that no one could stop me.”
While at SHS, Williams was also a Boy Scout in Troop 102, principal tubist in the R.I. Philharmonic Youth Wind Ensemble, and played third tubist in R.I. Junior All-State Concert Band, second and third and principal tubist in the Senior All-State Orchestra, Senior All-State Concert Band and principal tubist in the URI Honors Band.
Williams also played as a principal tubist in the SHS band, and as a guest in the U.S. 88th Army Band, the R.I. Wind Ensemble, and was accepted to play in the NAfME All-Eastern Division. Williams won first place in the state and regional NAWIC Design Drafting Competition.
Mackenzie Scalzo, 17, daughter of Sherri and Michael Scalzo, will attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute majoring in nuclear engineering after reaching eighth in the Class of 2023.
Scalzo said she motivated herself to excel throughout high school. She said her engineering teacher, Mr. McCarthy, contributed to her success in high school, and helped her blossom into the nerd she is today.
“The encouragement I received from my mom and dad along the way helped me achieve my goals and aspirations,” Scalzo said.
Scalzo said she will always remember the school dances where she and her friends were kicked off the dance floor by the DJ after they wouldn’t stop dancing when the dance had long ended.
Scalzo was vice president of the NHS, a member of the Technology Student Association, played high school softball and was senior class president. She received the Outstanding Achievement in Computer Integrated Manufacturing, won third in the Connecticut and New England Regional TSA Conference, second in the 2022-2023 Design Drafting Competition, and first in High School Biotechnology Design.
Mia Clancy, 18, daughter of Mark and Robin Clancy, will attend the University of Vermont to major in psychology and minor in Spanish, after reaching ninth in the Class of 2023.
Clancy said her two older sisters, Mackenzie and Cassie, motivated her to excel. She said both were successful student-athletes and both are now officers in the U.S. Army. She said she is grateful for her close-knit friends and the Scituate community.
“I grew up watching them excel in school and on the soccer field, so I always wanted to be like them. I now watch them serve our country every day,” she said of her sisters. “I strive to help people and my community as they do, in my own way.”
Clancy played varsity soccer, lacrosse, and basketball at SHS. She was the public relations officer for NHS, and was a member of the Peer Tutoring Club.
Clancy earned Second Team All-Division and MVP, 2022 All-Star Player, and 2019 Adidas International Select Player in soccer. She was also the 2021 Lacrosse Rookie of the Year.
Shekinah Mittra, 17, daughter of Arundeep and Melody Mittra, shares the 10th spot with Aidan Leach, 18, son of Marni and James Leach.
Both Mittra and Leach will attend the University of Rhode Island, with Mittra studying biological science and Leach studying computer science.
Mittra said she will remember her teachers the most of SHS, and said they were always there for her and made school fun and easy. She said was motivated to excel to show the world that working hard and trying one’s best pays off.
“My family and friends contributed to my success and enjoyment in high school. They have always supported me in my endeavors and given me comfort when I needed it most,” said Mittra.
Leach said what he will remember most about SHS is the time he spent with friends making each other laugh. He said his friends played an important role in his success and enjoyment in high school.
“While my family also did motivate me to excel, most of my motivation actually came from me and my own desire to excel and achieve academic greatness,” Leach said.
Leach was the captain of the football team, captain of the indoor track and field team, and captain of the outdoor track and field team. He earned the certificate of special recognition from Gov. Dan McKee and extended congratulations from Lieutenant Gov. Sabina Matos for completion of the PrepareRI Internship Program, was on the All-Academic Team for Football, and won the Coaches Award for indoor track and field.
Mittra earned gold, silver and bronze medals in the HOSA competition in 2021, 2022 and 2023. She was in the NHS and HOSA.
