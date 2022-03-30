NORTH PROVIDENCE – Fourteen people attended a virtual planning meeting for the “Our Town: North Providence” documentary last Wednesday, several joining in because they saw an article in The North Providence Breeze earlier in the day, said Jodi Mesolella, project director for the film.
Mesolella said the following stories are now being worked on to be part of the Rhode Island PBS film, the next in the series of viewer-generated films highlighting the stories of Rhode Island’s communities:
• Stefanie Blankenship on the North Providence Library;
• Greg Lato on how North Providence teachers and a local music store helped him foster his love for music and songwriting;
• Carol Corcelli on a memorial story for her daughter Isabella, who died of cancer;
• And Deb Imondi on her grandfather, a home builder in North Providence, with lots of historic photos.
Other potential and in-progress stories included one on a family farm and mean old farmer, the Hennessey Dairy and how the daughter of the owner helped found the Festival Ballet, a history of St. Mary’s Home for Children, and a trip to Ciorlano, Italy last summer, a place where many Lymansville families came from.
PBS staff will be following up with people individually this week, including some of those who have said they’d like to participate but weren’t able to attend. A filmmaker Zoom call is scheduled for April 27 at 6 p.m. and is open to anyone who has submitted a story idea form (due April 4). Email jodim@ripbs.org for more.
Other stories that organizers would still like to see tackled include one on Yacht Club Soda, one on Mineral Spring Avenue, and one on Notte Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.