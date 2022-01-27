CUMBERLAND – In January of 2020, a couple of months before the start of the pandemic, the North Rhode Island Food Pantry served 225 families with food. This month, that number hit 325 families, or a 50 percent increase for a month that’s typically slower.
Bob Chaput, co-executive director of the organization, and Bob Dupont, also on the board of directors, told the Town Council last week that demand for food has grown so much that the organization is prepared to add a second Saturday food distribution to the existing full distribution on the third Saturday of each month.
A strategic planning committee, looking to the future and new ways to help residents and expand services to benefit patrons, presented and approved plans last week for adding a second “intermediary” distribution day on the first Saturday of each month, offering a more narrow assortment of vegetables if they can get them, fruit, dairy products, meat, bread and eggs.
Work to prepare for the second distribution day will be done over several weeks, hopefully with any remaining issues ironed out and a start in April.
Volunteers expect between 150 and 200 additional patrons, but with reserve funds, stable finances and continued donations, including help from local and state government, they feel they can make it work to benefit the town and its residents in need.
The Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry has worked with the Rhode Island Community Food Bank to combat food insecurity, or, to put it more simply, said Chaput, “give food to people who need it,” since 2012. It was originally in two locations on Nate Whipple Highway before moving to 1 Angell Road in 2017.
The mission here is not restricted to the town, said Chaput, with 22 percent of visitors coming from Cumberland, 28 percent from Pawtucket, 26 percent from Woonsocket, and other percentages representing various communities.
The busiest month is always November, followed by December, then traffic slows during the winter.
“COVID has affected us quite a bit,” said Chaput, but it’s been able to get through it with “the overwhelming support of the community, including through financial contributions, food donations, and volunteer service.
In November, 533 families came for food on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, including 400 turkeys. Another 424 families came in December, with hams given out.
The past year has seen an average of just under 400 families per month, said Dupont, handing out some 198,000 pounds of food.
Income for the organization has exceeded expenses in all but two years, in large part because of the all-volunteer workforce, said Chaput. Volunteers, recently tasked with dividing vegetables from 50-pound sacks, continued working by the light of their cell phone batteries after the power went out, he said. That next Saturday was bitterly cold and windy, but volunteers were there in the parking lot to load food into open trunks.
Nearly half of all food is donated, while another 25 percent comes from the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and another 25 percent comes in purchased food. Food is also delivered for emergency cases or to shut-ins.
Dupont told the council that donations have come from all over the place over the past year, including from donations dropped in boxes at Stop & Shop Cumberland checkout lines. Church groups, running clubs, school and children’s groups, Franklin Farm and The Valley Breeze have all donated food, he said. Food pantry volunteers also participated in a 5K race event fundraiser.
