LINCOLN – After 18 years of teaching, Joseph Mellen, an educator at Northern Elementary School, has been named Lincoln’s 2023-2024 District Teacher of the Year.
“There are so many amazing educators throughout Lincoln, I really didn’t expect to win this award considering all of the talent in the district… I was very surprised,” said Mellen. “I’m incredibly honored and humbled to be named teacher of the year and to be recognized in this way.”
Although his career journey began in 2004, Mellen, who grew up in Lincoln and still lives in town, said he knew from a young age that he wanted to work in education.
“I had a wonderful mentor, my mother, who taught in Lincoln for 25 years as a special educator and a 5th-grade teacher. She inspired me to become a teacher, and to make a difference in the world.”
Mellen started at Northern as a special educator for grades 5 and 6, before specializing in grades 4 and 5, and eventually focusing solely on 5th grade. Mellen then worked at the middle school as an 8th-grade special educator before moving back to Northern where he currently works with 5th-graders as a regular ed and special ed resource teacher.
Mellen told The Breeze that although he’s enjoyed all of his positions, his favorite is the role he’s in now.
“I get to work with and build relationships with almost every kid in the grade…every day is so different, which is one of the things I love about it.”
Besides working with a multitude of students, Mellen said that teaching fifth grade is especially fun because “they come into the school year immature, and throughout the year, you really see them grow and excel and by the end, they’re socially, emotionally and academically ready to go to the middle school.”
As one of the few male teachers at Northern, Mellen feels he has “a unique opportunity and responsibility to be a role model.” For this reason, he said he puts in great effort to connect with his students and promote teachable moments, lifeskills, taking school seriously, being the best version of yourself, keeping a level head and bringing positive energy to any situation.
Mellen thanked his Northern 5th-grade teaching team for their support and dedication: “they’re phenomenal educators, and they really let me be me,” he said. Mellen also thanked everyone who had reached out with kind words, in addition to his wife and fellow Lincoln elementary school teacher, Jaclyn Mellen.
“She does so much for the school, and always works so hard, she’s an excellent teacher and she motivates me day in and day out.”
