NORTH SMITHFIELD – Paul Jones will no longer serve as chairperson of the North Smithfield Town Democrats, replaced by Meghan Mello.
Jones worked with the R.I. Democratic Party to relaunch the town’s Democratic Committee in 2021.
Jones at the time said he wanted to relaunch the organization that had once been vibrant in the town and had since “fallen by the wayside” in the hopes of “encouraging more debate and conversation between folks here in North Smithfield.”
Mello, who is locally famous after appearing on “Jeopardy” last month, is an athletic trainer at Mass General Brigham in Boston. In a unanimous vote last Thursday January 19, she was elected to lead the committee. Jones said he will meet with Mello for lunch to talk about the position.
“She’s going to be amazing,” he said.
He said work has been very busy and he just hasn’t been able to give the committee the time it deserves, so he’s looking to be a regular member.
Mello said she hopes to expand membership, encourage voter registration, boost attendance at Town Council and School Committee meetings, and create a discourse and discussion within the community about representation of all viewpoints.
“We don’t have a very diverse population, but we do have diversity in this town, and I want to make sure that everybody who wants to be here feels welcome,” she said, adding that she hopes to make a dramatic shift to change the way people are treated based on their beliefs and values.
“I don’t think that rights should be contingent on checking certain boxes,” she said.
